Top 10 African countries with the most expensive restaurants - see where Ghana ranks

Dining out has long been more than just a convenience—it’s a cultural experience, a social outing, and for many, a regular part of urban life.

But in 2025, the price of enjoying a meal at a restaurant has surged in many parts of Africa, driven by inflation, increased import costs, and rising operational expenses.

Whether it’s a casual bite at a local café or a three-course dinner at an upscale establishment, eating out can now come with a hefty price tag depending on where you are on the continent.

This article explores the top 10 African countries with the most expensive restaurants, using data from the Restaurants Index—a metric compiled by Numbeo, one of the world’s largest cost of living databases.

The Restaurants Index compares the prices of meals and beverages in restaurants and bars in various cities to those in New York City.

It serves as a global benchmark, offering insight into how much it costs to dine out in different parts of the world.

A high Restaurants Index score suggests that consumers are paying significantly more for meals outside the home, relative to international standards.

The ranking takes into account a range of factors, including the cost of an average meal at an inexpensive restaurant, a three-course meal for two at a mid-range establishment, and typical drink prices, such as coffee, soft drinks, beer, and wine.

These rankings offer a deeper understanding of dining affordability across Africa and highlight the countries where eating out has become a luxury rather than a lifestyle.

10 African countries with the most expensive restaurants