Across Africa’s diverse economies, the cost of living can vary dramatically—but few indicators reflect this gap as clearly as the price of groceries.

From basic staples like bread, rice and eggs to fresh produce and dairy, food costs continue to place a significant burden on millions of households.

In 2015, the United Nations adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), pledging to end global poverty by 2030 while improving health, education, equality and economic opportunity.

A decade on, progress remains uneven. Inflation, rising import bills, currency instability and ongoing supply chain disruptions continue to put pressure on household incomes across the continent.

By 2025, an estimated 438.6 million people in Africa were living in extreme poverty, surviving on less than $2.15 a day.

While this marks a modest drop from the previous year, food affordability remains a daily challenge for many.

This report ranks the top 10 African countries with the most expensive groceries in 2025, drawing on data from the Groceries Index, part of Numbeo’s global cost of living database.

The index compares the prices of common grocery items in cities worldwide to those in New York City, offering a global benchmark for food affordability.

Based on weighted averages of items such as milk, meat, bread, fruit and vegetables, the Groceries Index reveals how much more—or less—residents in each country are paying for basic food needs.

A high score suggests that consumers are facing significantly elevated prices compared to international standards.

These rankings shed light not only on national economic pressures, but also on deeper issues—such as food system resilience, import dependence and the effects of currency devaluation.

From Addis Ababa to Lagos, the countries on this list represent the most expensive places to shop for groceries in Africa today.

10 African countries with the most expensive groceries