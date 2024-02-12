I traveled abroad to shop for perfumes not to fix my marriage – Big Akwes insists

However, due to his alleged insubordination, she has sent him packing and their marriage of six months has hit rock bottom.

Freda, ex wife of Big Akwes Pulse Ghana

In a recent interview, Big Akwes dispelled all rumours, clarifying that his travel has no connection whatsoever to his marriage.

According to him, he travelled abroad to shop for perfumes and other items for commercial purposes.

To give credence to his claims, he showed a bag full of sanitary items which he claims will be shipped to Ghana to stock up his shops.

Pulse Ghana

On his marriage, Big Akwes revealed that his relationship with his wife had indeed hit a rough patch, resulting in their separation.

However, he maintained that the negative reports about his marriage are not the true situation on the ground.

Freda, the spouse of Kumawood actor Big Akwes sometime ago made some remarks about her relationship with Big Akwes, amid reported marital problems and misunderstandings.