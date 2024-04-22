I won’t advise myself to date anyone in the music industry – Gyakie

Gyakie, however, said that love can be unpredictable but maintained that, for the time being, she would not date an industry person.

“I won't advise that to myself. If I had another version of me, I wouldn't advise that because it can be very, very tricky but you never know.

“Love is a beautiful thing. I wouldn't say it's wrong, but at the same time, right now, I wouldn't advise myself to be with an industry person,” she said.

Earlier, Gyakie revealed that her new song "December" was inspired by a personal disappointment.

She shared that the song's lyrics are a direct reflection of her emotions during a tough time, which included battling suicidal thoughts.