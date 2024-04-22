ADVERTISEMENT
I won’t advise myself to date anyone in the music industry – Gyakie

Dorcas Agambila
Ghanaian sensation Gyakie

Gyakie, however, said that love can be unpredictable but maintained that, for the time being, she would not date an industry person.

“I won't advise that to myself. If I had another version of me, I wouldn't advise that because it can be very, very tricky but you never know.

“Love is a beautiful thing. I wouldn't say it's wrong, but at the same time, right now, I wouldn't advise myself to be with an industry person,” she said.

Earlier, Gyakie revealed that her new song "December" was inspired by a personal disappointment.

She shared that the song's lyrics are a direct reflection of her emotions during a tough time, which included battling suicidal thoughts.

To cope, Gyakie took time off to rediscover herself and her music style, aiming for a fresh start in both her personal life and career.

Dorcas Agambila

