10 African countries with the highest number of young people living luxurious lifestyles

According to AfricansWithStyles; here's a list of 10 African countries that have significant numbers of young people living luxurious lifestyles:

1. South Africa

With its thriving economy and cosmopolitan cities, South Africa is home to many young people who enjoy a lavish lifestyle. In cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town, you'll find plenty of trendy bars, clubs, luxury cars , luxurious houses and restaurants frequented by wealthy young people.

2. Nigeria

Nigeria boasts a burgeoning class of affluent youth who spare no expense when it comes to indulging in luxury. From Lagos to Abuja, upscale neighborhoods are dotted with lavish homes, luxury cars, and high-end fashion boutiques frequented by the country's elite.

3. Kenya

In the heart of East Africa, Kenya's affluent youth enjoy a lifestyle of luxury and sophistication. Nairobi, with its thriving social scene and upscale neighborhoods, is a playground for the wealthy. Luxury cars, exclusive clubs, and designer labels are status symbols among Kenya's elite.

4. Ghana

Ghana's young and affluent are no strangers to luxury living. In cities like Accra and Kumasi, upscale restaurants, luxury hotels, and high-end shopping malls cater to the tastes of the country's affluent youth. Luxury cars and designer fashion are symbols of status and success.

5. Morocco

From the bustling streets of Casablanca to the historic medinas of Marrakech, Morocco exudes an air of luxury and elegance. The country's affluent youth indulge in upscale dining, luxurious accommodations, and exclusive social events, showcasing their wealth and sophistication.

6. Egypt

Egypt's affluent youth embrace a lifestyle of luxury and opulence. In cities like Cairo and Alexandria, upscale neighborhoods are home to lavish mansions, luxury cars, and designer boutiques. Exclusive clubs and high-end restaurants cater to the tastes of Egypt's elite.

7. Tunisia

Tunisia may be known for its rich history and cultural heritage, but it's also home to a growing class of affluent youth. In cities like Tunis and Sousse, upscale cafes, luxury hotels, and high-end boutiques cater to the country's wealthy elite.

8. Mauritius

The idyllic island nation of Mauritius is a haven for luxury living. Its pristine beaches, luxurious resorts, and upscale shopping malls attract affluent youth from around the world. Luxury cars, beachfront villas, and high-end restaurants are the hallmarks of Mauritius' lavish lifestyle.

The idyllic island nation of Mauritius is a haven for luxury living. Its pristine beaches, luxurious resorts, and upscale shopping malls attract affluent youth from around the world. Luxury cars, beachfront villas, and high-end restaurants are the hallmarks of Mauritius' lavish lifestyle.

9. Seychelles

With its stunning natural beauty and luxurious accommodations, Seychelles is a paradise for the affluent youth. Exclusive resorts, private islands, and upscale dining experiences cater to the tastes of Seychelles' elite, who enjoy a lifestyle of luxury and indulgence.

10. Botswana

Botswana's affluent youth enjoy a lifestyle of luxury amidst the country's stunning landscapes. In cities like Gaborone and Maun, upscale hotels, luxury safari lodges, and high-end boutiques cater to the tastes of Botswana's wealthy elite.

