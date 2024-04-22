ADVERTISEMENT
10 African countries with the highest number of young people living luxurious lifestyles

Dorcas Agambila

In the bustling cities and vibrant landscapes of Africa, a new generation of young people is redefining luxury living.

A dope house party
A dope house party

From the opulent streets of South Africa to the chic neighborhoods of Kenya, these countries are home to affluent youth who revel in the finer things in life.

According to AfricansWithStyles; here's a list of 10 African countries that have significant numbers of young people living luxurious lifestyles:

1. South Africa

With its thriving economy and cosmopolitan cities, South Africa is home to many young people who enjoy a lavish lifestyle. In cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town, you'll find plenty of trendy bars, clubs, luxury cars , luxurious houses and restaurants frequented by wealthy young people.

South Africans
South Africans

2. Nigeria

Nigeria boasts a burgeoning class of affluent youth who spare no expense when it comes to indulging in luxury. From Lagos to Abuja, upscale neighborhoods are dotted with lavish homes, luxury cars, and high-end fashion boutiques frequented by the country's elite.

Nigerian singer Davido
Nigerian singer Davido

3. Kenya

In the heart of East Africa, Kenya's affluent youth enjoy a lifestyle of luxury and sophistication. Nairobi, with its thriving social scene and upscale neighborhoods, is a playground for the wealthy. Luxury cars, exclusive clubs, and designer labels are status symbols among Kenya's elite.

Lawrence Phillips kissing a giraffe in Kenya, 2015.Courtesy of Lawrence Phillips
Lawrence Phillips kissing a giraffe in Kenya, 2015.

4. Ghana

Ghana's young and affluent are no strangers to luxury living. In cities like Accra and Kumasi, upscale restaurants, luxury hotels, and high-end shopping malls cater to the tastes of the country's affluent youth. Luxury cars and designer fashion are symbols of status and success.

Haija Bintu
Haija Bintu
5. Morocco

From the bustling streets of Casablanca to the historic medinas of Marrakech, Morocco exudes an air of luxury and elegance. The country's affluent youth indulge in upscale dining, luxurious accommodations, and exclusive social events, showcasing their wealth and sophistication.

Rabat, Morocco
Rabat, Morocco

6. Egypt

Egypt's affluent youth embrace a lifestyle of luxury and opulence. In cities like Cairo and Alexandria, upscale neighborhoods are home to lavish mansions, luxury cars, and designer boutiques. Exclusive clubs and high-end restaurants cater to the tastes of Egypt's elite.

KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

7. Tunisia

Tunisia may be known for its rich history and cultural heritage, but it's also home to a growing class of affluent youth. In cities like Tunis and Sousse, upscale cafes, luxury hotels, and high-end boutiques cater to the country's wealthy elite.

De Pecol found beauty in Tunisia.Cassandra De Pecol
De Pecol found beauty in Tunisia.

8. Mauritius

The idyllic island nation of Mauritius is a haven for luxury living. Its pristine beaches, luxurious resorts, and upscale shopping malls attract affluent youth from around the world. Luxury cars, beachfront villas, and high-end restaurants are the hallmarks of Mauritius' lavish lifestyle.

This underwater waterfall is not what it seems.
This "underwater waterfall" is not what it seems. Along the shoreline of Mauritius, there appears to be a flowing river underneath the turquoise water of the Indian Ocean. While underwater waterfalls do exist, according to the National Ocean Service, this isn't one of them. In this case, what looks like water is actually sand getting pushed off an underwater shelf called the Mascarene Plateau, according to Britannica.

9. Seychelles

With its stunning natural beauty and luxurious accommodations, Seychelles is a paradise for the affluent youth. Exclusive resorts, private islands, and upscale dining experiences cater to the tastes of Seychelles' elite, who enjoy a lifestyle of luxury and indulgence.

Seychelles International Airport
Seychelles International Airport
10. Botswana

Botswana's affluent youth enjoy a lifestyle of luxury amidst the country's stunning landscapes. In cities like Gaborone and Maun, upscale hotels, luxury safari lodges, and high-end boutiques cater to the tastes of Botswana's wealthy elite.

Zebras run across the Okavango Delta in Botswana
Zebras run across the Okavango Delta in Botswana

Each of these countries has its own unique culture and economic landscape, but all of them have affluent young people who enjoy a lifestyle that includes luxury cars, designer clothing, and upscale social events. Did any of these countries surprise you?

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

