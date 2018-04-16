Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy


Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with bruises

Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with bruises

 Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with bruises
Charles Nii Armah popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Wale is alleged to have beaten his girlfriend Michelle Diamond also popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Michy.

Shatta Michy took a photo of herself with a bruise on her forehead to Instagram and indicated in the post that Shatta Wale had assaulted her.

She also indicated that Shatta Wale is ungrateful, and a hypocrite who always beats her and later apologizes. But the big question is, Can Shatta Wale do this to the woman he loves so much? Shatta Michy's caption leaves fingers pointed at Shatta Wale which has got netizens already accusing the dancehall artise for this unfortunate incident.

READ MORE:Shatta Wale speaks for the first time after VGMA

Shatta Wale also posted to Facebook in what seem like a response to the abuse saga saying: “When a woman chase you with a Knife ..DAWG AM …..!!!!!! Boys be wise ….Am done ... The wise will understand!!!!!!!!”

play

 

Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy have been together for over a decade and they have a son by name Majesty. Until now, their relationship seem like a perfect one in the eyes of the public.

