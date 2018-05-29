Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale begs his fans not to insult Stonebwoy


Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has pleaded to his fan not to troll Stonebwoy on his performance in Miami.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has asked his fans not to troll Stonebwoy over his performance in Miami at the Best Of The Best Reggae Music Festival

Stonebwoy represented as the only Ghanaian to have had the opportunity to grace the occasion which happened this past Sunday, May 27th.

Prior to the event, the 'Bawaasaba' hitmaker posted a video on Instagram in which he is spotted performing.

Fans of Shatta Wale trolled Stonebwoy claiming he was unable to wow the crowd that came to watch him. They said for someone who claims to be a ‘global artiste'  his performance was below par.

Shatta Wale seems worried about his label mate who is being insulted in such a manner has ‘begged’ his fans to stop mocking him and support Stonebwoy.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy lauds Talented Kidz, LutherKing band for performing his tough records

He posted on Facebook:

“Nobody should insult Stonebwoy on his recent performance ..If his fans won’t support us let’s support him anyhow we can ..Ghanaians isn’t it? Let’s educate the Bhim. Shatta movement didn’t start this comparison, they started God knows. Let’s support our own !!! Whoever say shit here BIG F**CK YOU .”

Shatta Wale also added that all this is happening because Stonebwoy’s fans were always comparing him to Stonebwoy instead of focusing on promoting their artiste.

