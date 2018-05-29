news

One of Ghana's biggest acts, Stonebwoy has applauded Talented Kidz LutherKing Monarch for taking on the task to perform his songs during the 2018 competition.

Talented Kidz is a programme that features children between the ages of seven and 12 and seeks to unearth great talents in children.

Stonebwoy who was pleased with the performances of the group band especially in the final shared his appreciation post on his Twitter handle with the caption:

"Thanks for making us proud LutherKing Monarch at this year's TALENTED KIDS!! Especially for taking on the task to perform these Tuff Records!! BIG UP. We should play together Soon!!"

The LutherKing Monarch band were also great being the only band that made it to the last stage of the competition. Even though the band had a lot of support from the audience, they could not meet the expectations of their supporters as they came in fourth.