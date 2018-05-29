Home > Entertainment > Music >

Stonebwoy lauds talented kids


Accolades!!! Stonebwoy lauds Talented Kidz, LutherKing band for performing his tough records

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has applauded Talented Kidz LutherKing Monarch for their great performance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stonebwoy play

Stonebwoy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of Ghana's biggest acts, Stonebwoy has applauded Talented Kidz LutherKing Monarch for taking on the task to perform his songs during the 2018 competition.

Talented Kidz is a programme that features children between the ages of seven and 12 and seeks to unearth great talents in children.

 LutherKing band play LutherKing band

 

Stonebwoy who was pleased with the performances of the group band especially in the final shared his appreciation post on his Twitter handle with the caption:

"Thanks for making us proud LutherKing Monarch at this year's TALENTED KIDS!! Especially for taking on the task to perform these Tuff Records!! BIG UP. We should play together Soon!!"

READ MORE: 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than your MCM’s moments abroad

LutherKing band play LutherKing band

 

The LutherKing Monarch band were also great being the only band that made it to the last stage of the competition. Even though the band had a lot of support from the audience, they could not meet the expectations of their supporters as they came in fourth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

New Music: Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi (Prod. by MOG) New Music Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi (Prod. by MOG)
Happy AU Day: 10 new Ghanaian songs to celebrate AU Day with Happy AU Day 10 new Ghanaian songs to celebrate AU Day with
Pulse list: 5 best C-Zar songs of all time Pulse list 5 best C-Zar songs of all time
C-Zar: Rapper ends music career, ventures into electrical business C-Zar Rapper ends music career, ventures into electrical business
New Music: Nana Yaa - Woman Power (Prod. by Citruss Beatz) New Music Nana Yaa - Woman Power (Prod. by Citruss Beatz)
New Music: Mr Eazi - London Town feat. Giggs New Music Mr Eazi - London Town feat. Giggs

Recommended Videos

Music Video: King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez
Audio: Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two Audio Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two
Audio: Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Asamoah Gyan Audio Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Asamoah Gyan



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
2 New Music Nana Yaa - Woman Power (Prod. by Citruss Beatz)bullet
3 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by...bullet
4 New Music Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi (Prod. by MOG)bullet
5 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
6 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
7 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works...bullet
8 New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah &...bullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)bullet

Related Articles

Singer I'll join Zylofon Media if deal is right - Akwaboah
Video Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US
Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy
Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela'
Kids Time Rapper Samuel Owusu wins Talented Kidz Season 9
We Can't Have Enough Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a news anchor
Look-alike Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma says she looks like actress, Jackie Appiah

Top Videos

1 Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeezbullet
2 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wo Ne Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
3 Audio Sarkodie - Hope (Brighter Day) feat. Obrafourbullet
4 Audio Guilty Beatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojobullet
5 Audio Mr Eazi - Overload feat. Slimcase & Mr Realbullet
6 Audio Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Twobullet
7 Audio Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Asamoah Gyanbullet
8 Music Video DJ Mensah - Say I Do feat. Sarkodiebullet
9 Music Video Kelvyn Boy - Coffeebullet
10 Audio Mr Eazi - London Town feat. Giggsbullet

Music

Mr Eazi - Overload feat. Slimcase &amp; Mr Real
New Music Mr Eazi - Overload feat. Slimcase & Mr Real
Strique Phame - So Me Mu (Prod. by Jerry K)
New Music Strique Phame - So Me Mu (Prod. by Jerry K)
StreetBeatz
StreetBeatz Sarkodie's "Adonai" producer claims he's a good singer
Keeny Ice - Barcode
New Music Keeny Ice - Barcode