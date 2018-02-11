Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale fights prophets as they foretell his death


Shatta Wale opened fire against them after Apostle George Kwateng and Prophet-Cosmos Walker Afram reportedly prophesied his death.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at prophets and pastors prophesying his death, saying they make "Christianity look horror."

But Shatta Wale has pushed back hard on their prophesies in a series of posts on Facebook.

"Ghana pastors you guys are making Christianity look horror in the eyes of men .. why ..so you want to tell me God doesn’t see success," he observed.

"Don’t think you are a pastor so you are anointed ..GOD HAS A PURPOSE FOR HIS CHILDREN AND AM ONE OF THEM..Don’t dare me Mr pastor .. Don’t try my God ..," he noted.

"Ghana pastors won’t see you winning a lottery in their visions they claim..but always they see death or your family is after you ..God show yourself this year ..LET ALL SEE WHY YOU NAMED ME SHATTA WALE," he posted minutes later.

"Another one .. ok Ghana listen ..A church in Ghana will break on its congregation and that God will show as a sign of HIM and the world.."

