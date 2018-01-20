Shatta Wale grabs fresh 2017 Toyota Fortuner

news

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been gifted a new 2017 Toyota Fortuner.

The car gift was given to the controversial artiste by the Chief Executive Officer of MaddHaus Entertainment Livingston Abani.

"That is my Godfather, this man came to Ghana and he said he was going to make me a star, he was going to make sure that I become a big star and here it is, he surprised me with a brand new car [SIC]," Shatta Wale said in a video posted on Facebook standing with Mr Abani.

The car gift comes weeks after Shatta Wale requested a car from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a birthday gift.

He asked the president, “Your excellency, Tuesday is my birthday ..what are you giving me ..@NAkufoAddo.

Last week, Shatta Wale gifted one of his SM Militants, Captan, a new Toyota Camry.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m over excited, I’m speechless,” Captan, after receiving the gift, noted.