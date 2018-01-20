Shatta Wale grabs fresh 2017 Toyota Fortuner

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

The car gift was given to the controversial artiste by the Chief Executive Officer of  MaddHaus Entertainment Livingston Abani.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been gifted a new 2017 Toyota Fortuner.

"That is my Godfather, this man came to Ghana and he said he was going to make me a star, he was going to make sure that I become a big star and here it is, he surprised me with a brand new car [SIC]," Shatta Wale said in a video posted on Facebook standing with Mr Abani.

The car gift comes weeks after Shatta Wale requested a car from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a birthday gift.

He asked the president, “Your excellency, Tuesday is my birthday ..what are you giving me ..@NAkufoAddo.

Last week, Shatta Wale gifted one of his SM Militants, Captan, a new Toyota Camry.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m over excited, I’m speechless,” Captan, after receiving the gift, noted.

