Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale reacts to leaked BJ video on his Snapchat


Oops! Shatta Wale says he didn't ask you to watch his snap, a reaction to the BJ video

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reacted to video of two men enjoying a blow job that leaked via his Snapchat

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah never ceases to amaze his fans with his conduct off the stage.

The 'Gringo' hitmaker has reacted to a short video of two men being served with hot BJ by lady that was leaked via his Snapchat.

Many believe dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was in the video too and he was the one moaning.

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

READ MORE: Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?

In his reaction to the leak, he is barking at bloggers who are circulating the video and says he will show one of them something for always posting negative news.

"I didn't ask you to watch my snap,iI did the BJ video for my fans, I’ll show some blogger something, yesterday It was Fella Makafui today It’s Shatta Wale"

Watch Video:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Jeezz! No camera tricks; kissing in movies are real – Yvonne Nelson Jeezz! No camera tricks; kissing in movies are real – Yvonne Nelson
Freestyle: Olamide trolls Patapeezy Freestyle Olamide trolls Patapeezy
Marriage goals: Kalsoum Sinare eulogises husband Anthony Baffoe; says she’d choose him any day Marriage goals Kalsoum Sinare eulogises husband Anthony Baffoe; says she’d choose him any day
Olamide: Nigerian rapper hilariously trolls Patapaa (VIDEO) Olamide Nigerian rapper hilariously trolls Patapaa (VIDEO)
Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat? Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?
Video: Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Controversy: Shatta Wale gets BJ on Snapchat Celebrity Controversy Shatta Wale gets BJ on Snapchat
Video: Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger
Yvonne Nelson: 'You don’t feed me, so mind your business' – Actress Yvonne Nelson 'You don’t feed me, so mind your business' – Actress



Top Articles

1 Photos ‘Angry’ boyfriend shuts down Fella Makafui’s wine shopbullet
2 Dirty Enemies Sex tape is fake; evil minds want to destroy my...bullet
3 Fela Makafui Actress breaks silence on wine shop shutdownbullet
4 Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj...bullet
5 Sex Tape Saga Shatta Wale reacts to actress Fella Makafui...bullet
6 Wine shop saga “Don’t rejoice too much, you might look stupid...bullet
7 Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and...bullet
8 I am blind in one eye due to abuse - Nana Yaa narratesbullet
9 Rosemond Brown Actress proud of dating 50-year-old man...bullet
10 Wowzer!!! I've slept with 24 different men within 5...bullet

Related Articles

Jeeezzz! Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?
XXXTentacion 20-year-old American rapper shot dead
Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia Schwarzenegger
Dirty Enemies Sex tape is fake; evil minds want to destroy my reputation - Fella Makafui
Prophesy 'Fancy Gadam will make all the noise but won’t go anywhere’ – Blakk Rasta
Big Ballers Drake surprises Dad with $100k Bentley for Father’s Day

Top Videos

1 Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash on hawkersbullet
2 Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia...bullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
6 Video Sista Afia says familial diabetic history made her lose...bullet
7 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship...bullet
8 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
9 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover...bullet
10 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet

Celebrities

Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management
Sex Tape Saga Stop spreading fake stories – Fella Makafui’s Management
Mzbel
Stalled!!! John Mahama losing 2016 election has affected my music career – Mzbel
XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion 20-year-old American rapper shot dead
Blakk Rasta
Prophesy 'Fancy Gadam will make all the noise but won’t go anywhere’ – Blakk Rasta