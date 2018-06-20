Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has reacted to video of two men enjoying a blow job that leaked via his Snapchat
The 'Gringo' hitmaker has reacted to a short video of two men being served with hot BJ by lady that was leaked via his Snapchat.
Many believe dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was in the video too and he was the one moaning.
READ MORE: Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?
In his reaction to the leak, he is barking at bloggers who are circulating the video and says he will show one of them something for always posting negative news.
"I didn't ask you to watch my snap,iI did the BJ video for my fans, I’ll show some blogger something, yesterday It was Fella Makafui today It’s Shatta Wale"
Watch Video:
#emo#4oCY##I#emo#4oCZ##ll Show Some Blogger Something, Yesterday It Was Fella Makafui Today It#emo#4oCZ##s Shatta Wale#emo#4oCZ## - Shatta Wale Barks Over Leaked XXX Video #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## Dancehall Champion has reacted to video of two men enjoying a bl*w job that leaked via his Snapchat. Many believe King Wale was in the video too and he he was the one moaning. In his reaction to the leak, he is barking at bloggers who are circulating the video and says he will show one of them something for always posting negative news. [Press Play] More plus link to full 3mins video in our Instastory. ____________________________________________________ #FameBugs #Ghana #Ghanaian #Dancehall #Artiste #Gossip #News #FameBugs