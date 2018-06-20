news

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah never ceases to amaze his fans with his conduct off the stage.

The 'Gringo' hitmaker has reacted to a short video of two men being served with hot BJ by lady that was leaked via his Snapchat.

Many believe dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was in the video too and he was the one moaning.

READ MORE: Did Shatta Wale just post a video of himself getting a bj on Snapchat?

In his reaction to the leak, he is barking at bloggers who are circulating the video and says he will show one of them something for always posting negative news.

"I didn't ask you to watch my snap,iI did the BJ video for my fans, I’ll show some blogger something, yesterday It was Fella Makafui today It’s Shatta Wale"

Watch Video: