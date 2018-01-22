Shatta Wale reunites with former manager Bulldog

news

Musician Shatta Wale has finally reunited with his former manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson 'Bulldog' after separating in 2015.

Bulldog, who had worked with Shatta Wale for years and played a major role in his comeback into the music business ended his working relationship with the latter on October 31, 2015.

This was made known in a press release signed by Chief Executive Officer of the entertainment house, Kemderick Yehowada.

“The management of Bullhaus Entertainment wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that we no longer have a working relationship with multiple award winning artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah A.K.A. Shatta Wale effective immediately,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Lydia Forson 'physically assaulted' by security officer

It added: “We are humbled to have been part of the success story up until this point, and wish Shatta Wale all the best in his future endeavours. We also wish to thank Shatta Wale and his Shatta Movement team for choosing us as managers for his professional career for these past years. We will forever be fans of Shatta Wale and his music and still believe in the mantra of the Shatta Movement. ‘Shatta Movement for life’”.

The duo later went public to trade insults and made more shocking revelations about their working relationship and what brought about the split. Since then, they've been at loggerheads.

But, thanks to Bola Ray, they are back and it seems they will be working together again.

The CEO of EIB Network held a meeting with them over the weekend and quashed their beef.

As you can see, everything seems OKAY in the picture above.