Shatta Wale vows to track down people who insult him and beat them


Shatta Wale has ordered his followers to locate people who insult him on social media and them up.

  • Published:
Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has ordered his followers to locate people who insult him on social media and them up, Ghanafuo.com reports.

According to him, they cannot invade his privacy (Facebook) and insult him.

He indicated that he has been beating people from the start of his career and will beat whoever comes to his wall to insult him.

He noted that there are a lot of undisciplined people in the country and there is the need for him to pump some sense into their heads.

He indicated that he and his people, Shatta Movement will begin beating people who insult people in higher offices in order to make the country a better place.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

