Shatta Wale has ordered his followers to locate people who insult him on social media and them up.
According to him, they cannot invade his privacy (Facebook) and insult him.
He indicated that he has been beating people from the start of his career and will beat whoever comes to his wall to insult him.
READ More: Shatta Michy jabs Shatta Wale in latest Instagram post
He indicated that he and his people, Shatta Movement will begin beating people who insult people in higher offices in order to make the country a better place.