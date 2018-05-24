Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale trolled for having ‘skin rash’ on his neck


Social Media Shatta Wale trolled for having ‘skin rash’ on his neck

Shatta Wale is being trolled on social media after what looked like a skin rash was spotted on his neck.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dancehall sensation Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, was on the receiving end of some heavy trolling after a ‘skin rash’ was spotted on his neck.

The Shatta Movement leader posted a harmless photo praising his barber for giving him a nice haircut.

READ ALSO: Oops! Boris Kodjoe named film Ambassador for Ghana

However, the post ended up on the wrong side of his followers, with some trolling him after what looked like an eczema or skin rash was spotted on his neck.

The Zlylofon signee posted a picture in which his barber was giving him a haircut, accompanied by the caption: "Don’t doubt the celebrity barber @iam_celebrity_barber (on Instagram).”

Postby

 

Instead of focusing on the nice haircut that Shatta Wale wanted to showcase, some mean fans rather decided to take aim at the rash on his neck.

READ ALSO: Photos: Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal

Read some of the trolling comments below:

" data-width="">
">Postby

" data-width="">
">Postby

" data-width="">
">Postby

" data-width="">
">Postby

" data-width="">
">Postby

" data-width="">
">Postby

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mercy Johnson: Actress loses mum Mercy Johnson Actress loses mum
Fake News: Police deny detaining 18-month-old baby Fake News Police deny detaining 18-month-old baby
Photos: Actress Victoria Lebene seals lucrative ambassadorial deal Photos Actress Victoria Lebene seals lucrative ambassadorial deal
Photos: Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal Photos Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal
Oops! Boris Kodjoe named film Ambassador for Ghana Oops! Boris Kodjoe named film Ambassador for Ghana
Photos & Videos: 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’ Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’

Recommended Videos

Photos: Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal Photos Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal
Celebrity News: Facebook users troll Shatta Wale over ‘eczema’ on his neck Celebrity News Facebook users troll Shatta Wale over ‘eczema’ on his neck
Hilarious: Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’ Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’



Top Articles

1 Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’bullet
2 In Your Face Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make...bullet
3 Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her...bullet
4 Photos Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husbandbullet
5 Photo Kuami Eugene flaunts his 99-year-old ‘fresh’ grandmotherbullet
6 Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social mediabullet
7 Pregnancy Saga Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character...bullet
8 Revealed Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss...bullet
9 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
10 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't...bullet

Top Videos

1 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
2 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
3 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
4 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
5 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
6 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
7 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on...bullet
8 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to...bullet
9 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet
10 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop...bullet

Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger
Oops! Afia Schwarzenegger dares NDC to contact her for election campaign
Sarkodie
Inspiration Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba
Nana Ama McBrown
Mansion Deal If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale
Akosua Adjepong
Akosua Agyapong Veteran singer talks nudity and fame