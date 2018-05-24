Shatta Wale trolled for having ‘skin rash’ on his neck

news

Dancehall sensation Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, was on the receiving end of some heavy trolling after a ‘skin rash’ was spotted on his neck.

The Shatta Movement leader posted a harmless photo praising his barber for giving him a nice haircut.

However, the post ended up on the wrong side of his followers, with some trolling him after what looked like an eczema or skin rash was spotted on his neck.

The Zlylofon signee posted a picture in which his barber was giving him a haircut, accompanied by the caption: "Don’t doubt the celebrity barber @iam_celebrity_barber (on Instagram).”

Instead of focusing on the nice haircut that Shatta Wale wanted to showcase, some mean fans rather decided to take aim at the rash on his neck.

