Sista Afia says family diabetic history made her lose weight

news

Highlife singer Sister Afia has opened up on her seeming weight loss.

In an interview with Joy News, she revealed that her family has a history of diabetes which has forced her to loss weight.

Explaining further, she stated that, diabetic condition in her family gets triggered when one puts on excessive weight so she is trying to avoid being in that position.

READ MORE: Social media reacts to viral photo of Tonto Dikeh kissing Bobrisky

'Honestly, we have a history of diabetic 'condition' in my family and it actually relates when you are becoming bigger. I didn't go for a checkup but because of bloodline, I have to keep myself fit. I want to see my grandkids so, it was all in the favour of my health,' she intimated.

The "Jeje" hitmaker also hinted at her big collaboration which is set to hit the music scene soon.