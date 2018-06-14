Pulse.com.gh logo
Sista Afia says family diabetic history made her lose weight


Healthy Living Sista Afia says family diabetic history forced her to lose weight

What will push you to lose weight? For musician, Sister Afia, it was her supposed familial history of diabetes that spurred her recent weight loss.

Highlife singer Sister Afia has opened up on her seeming weight loss.

In an interview with Joy News, she revealed that her family has a history of diabetes which has forced her to loss weight.

Explaining further, she stated that, diabetic condition in her family gets triggered when one puts on excessive weight so she is trying to avoid being in that position.

Sista Afia play Sista Afia

 

'Honestly, we have a history of diabetic 'condition' in my family and it actually relates when you are becoming bigger. I didn't go for a checkup but because of bloodline, I have to keep myself fit. I want to see my grandkids so, it was all in the favour of my health,' she intimated.

The "Jeje" hitmaker also hinted at her big collaboration which is set to hit the music scene soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

