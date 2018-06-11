Pulse.com.gh logo
Stacy Amoateng is bad and a liar – Mzbel


It seems the feud between Mzbel and her former friend Stacy Amoateng is not over as new shots have been fired from Mzbel's camp.

play
Hip-life artiste, Belinda Nana Akua Amoah known in showbiz as Mzbel, has described Stacy Amoateng as a bad person and a liar.

The controversy between the two celebrities started in 2015 after Mzbel was interviewed on 'Restoration' hosted by Stacy Amoateng.

After the 2015 interview Mzbel attacked both Stacy and her husband on Instagram, she wrote;

“Okyeame Kofi and Stacy Amoateng  are Ananias and Safira of your own New Testament Book! Big Liars! Hypocrites! Snake under grass attention seekers! War u ask war is what u get! PART . 

Mzbel play Mzbel

According to the singer,  Stacy and her husband are bad people who have covered their evil deeds with Christianity.

In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM, Mzbel disclosed that Stacy is not real, All she can do is to lie and she has covered it with Christianity.

“Stacy is bad, she can’t be my friend. All she can do is to lie and she has covered it with Christianity, she is not real”, She said.

Stacy-Amoateng play Stacy-Amoateng

 

The '16 years' hitmaker also cited that most media people twist her comments after interviews.

Most media people twist my comments but if you listen to interviews, it is something different from what they report” she indicated.

Mzbel is out with a new track titled ‘Tongues’ (Prod By HydraulixBabe), she is currently on a media tour to promote her new single.

