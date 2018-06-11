Pulse.com.gh logo
Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija concert


Video Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija concert

Shatta Wale and Wizkid put their differences aside to light the stage during Saturday’s Ghana Meets Naija concert.

  Published:
Shatta Wale and Wizkid reunite on stage play

Shatta Wale and Wizkid reunite on stage
Fans who bought tickets to witness the 2018 Ghana Meets Naija concert were given a pleasant surprise when Shatta Wale mounted the stage to perform alongside Wizkid.

The two artistes have been feuding since last year, with Shatta Wale on record to have described his Nigerian counterpart as overrated.

However, both men put their differences aside on Saturday to light up the Fantasy Dome, inside the Accra Trade Fair Center.

As leader of the Nigerian contingent, Wizkid took center stage to thrill the fans with some of his back-to-back hits.

But, out of the blue, the “Ojuelegba” hit maker invited Shatta Wale to share the stage with him – a move which sent the audience wild.

The cheers became even louder when Shatta Wale mounted the stage to perform two of his hit songs – “freedom” and “Gringo” – together with Wizkid.

The dancehall sensation later referred to Wizkid as his “paddy”, with both artistes hugging and shaking hands on stage.

Watch the video below:

 

