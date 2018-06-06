Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination


#IPICKKWESIA12 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination

The dancehall king has reacted to the latest feat of Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination

  • Published:
play
Kwesi Arthur has earned a nomination in this year’s Black Entertainment Television Awards and Shatta Wale joins in the list of celebrities who are showing their support.

The news on the nomination of Tema-based rapper Kwesi Arthur  for the BET awards 2018 for the Best New International Art – Viewers Choice category broke out yesterday which made social media moments better.

READ ALSO: Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act" award

The ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker took to social media after the news about his nomination went viral to express his excitement about the nomination and more importantly urged Ghanaians to support him to take his music and Ghana to the world.

Shatta Wale has also added his voice to Kwesi Arthur’s nomination which we all are excited about. Speaking on Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards nominations, the Dancehall called on all to support and vote for the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker, he posted on Twitter.

 

