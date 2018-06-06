Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination

news

Kwesi Arthur has earned a nomination in this year’s Black Entertainment Television Awards and Shatta Wale joins in the list of celebrities who are showing their support.

The news on the nomination of Tema-based rapper Kwesi Arthur for the BET awards 2018 for the Best New International Art – Viewers Choice category broke out yesterday which made social media moments better.

The ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker took to social media after the news about his nomination went viral to express his excitement about the nomination and more importantly urged Ghanaians to support him to take his music and Ghana to the world.

Shatta Wale has also added his voice to Kwesi Arthur’s nomination which we all are excited about. Speaking on Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards nominations, the Dancehall called on all to support and vote for the ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker, he posted on Twitter.