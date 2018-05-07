Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

"Take a break" Celestine Donkor tells Brother Sammy


Celestine Donkor Gospel musician tells Brother Sammy; "Take a break"

Celestine Donkoh has asked fellow Gospel musician Brother Sammy to take a break amidst recent controversies.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Songstress Celestine Donkor has asked fellow Gospel musician Brother Sammy to take a break amidst recent controversies.

The "Nyame Ne Hene" hitmaker has recently made several the headlines for all the bad reasons reasons.

Some months ago, a video surfaced online showing musician and prophetess Cecilia Marfo giving Brother Sammy hefty slaps during a deliverance service at her Osorifie Prayer Centre.

The incident did not go down well with Brother Sammy and he revealed in an interview that it was a plot by gospel musicians Cecilia Marfo and Ernest Opoku to humiliate him.

play Brother Sammy

READ MORE: Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah

He has since rained insults on both artistes which has gotten many critics and fans talking.

Some Gospel musicians have come out to say that Brother Sammy was wrong to have talked negative about a fellow Gospel musician and advised that he finds a better way of handling issues.

Adding to this, Celestine Donkor believes the one-time great artiste needs to re-visit his early days of doing great music to impact society and continue in that light, Myjoyonline.com reports.

The “Okronkron Hene” hitmaker stated that she has declined to speak on several platforms on issues concerning Brother Sammy but believes it was time to say something.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Moesha Boduong: It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - actress tells Ghanaians Moesha Boduong It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - actress tells Ghanaians
Surprising: Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than doing music Surprising Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than doing music
Moesha Boduong: “My ass is not fake” - actress tells critics Moesha Boduong “My ass is not fake” - actress tells critics
Greedy and Jealousy: Mark Okraku Mantey blasts 'greedy' Pat Thomas Greedy and Jealousy Mark Okraku Mantey blasts 'greedy' Pat Thomas
Photo: Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad
Photos: Singer B.ryt looks fabulous in these African prints Photos Singer B.ryt looks fabulous in these African prints

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo' Celebrity News Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'
Celebrities: Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank Initiative Celebrities Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank Initiative
Celebrities: Photo of Rosemond Brown and her son excites social media users Celebrities Photo of Rosemond Brown and her son excites social media users



Top Articles

1 Socialite Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to baby girlbullet
2 7-months Pregnant Rashida Black Beauty breaks silence on pregnancybullet
3 Nana Ama McBrown Actress breaks silence on rumours that she is...bullet
4 Juliet Ibrahim Trouble in paradise? Actress deletes all photos of...bullet
5 Pregnancy Saga Devil trapped me to impregnate actress; pray for...bullet
6 Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dadbullet
7 Naija Music Nigerian Singer says Flavour's body 'gives her...bullet
8 Celebrity Couple Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborahbullet
9 Social Media Alleges These before and after photos prove...bullet
10 Prince David Osei Why actor broke his virginity in...bullet

Related Articles

Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad
Photos Singer B.ryt looks fabulous in these African prints
Juliet Ibrahim Trouble in paradise? Actress deletes all photos of Iceberg Slim from her IG page
Socialite Rashida Black Beauty gives birth to baby girl
Nana Ama McBrown Actress breaks silence on rumours that she is forcing her husband to love her
Ghana Job Bank Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image, setting incredible standard

Top Videos

1 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Video Lord Kenya talks Kwaw Kesebullet
6 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
7 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
8 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
9 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
10 Audio GuiltyBeatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo...bullet

Celebrities

Sarkodie honoured by Ghana Job Bank
Ghana Job Bank Sarkodie honoured for carving enviable image, setting incredible standard
Richard Brown ‘Shut up!’ – Nana Aba’s alleged baby daddy slams critics
Mama Zimbi Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality
Sister Deborah
Singer There is no heaven or hell – Sister Deborah