"Take a break" Celestine Donkor tells Brother Sammy

Songstress Celestine Donkor has asked fellow Gospel musician Brother Sammy to take a break amidst recent controversies.

The "Nyame Ne Hene" hitmaker has recently made several the headlines for all the bad reasons reasons.

Some months ago, a video surfaced online showing musician and prophetess Cecilia Marfo giving Brother Sammy hefty slaps during a deliverance service at her Osorifie Prayer Centre.

The incident did not go down well with Brother Sammy and he revealed in an interview that it was a plot by gospel musicians Cecilia Marfo and Ernest Opoku to humiliate him.

He has since rained insults on both artistes which has gotten many critics and fans talking.

Some Gospel musicians have come out to say that Brother Sammy was wrong to have talked negative about a fellow Gospel musician and advised that he finds a better way of handling issues.

Adding to this, Celestine Donkor believes the one-time great artiste needs to re-visit his early days of doing great music to impact society and continue in that light, Myjoyonline.com reports.

The “Okronkron Hene” hitmaker stated that she has declined to speak on several platforms on issues concerning Brother Sammy but believes it was time to say something.