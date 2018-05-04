Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah


Medikal will marry me soon – Sister Deborah

Sister Deborah says Medikal wants to soon make her the mother of his children.

TV presenter Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Deborah, has revealed that rapper Medikal is planning of marrying her soon.

According to her, the ‘too risky’ hit maker always tells her that he wants to marry and make her the mother of his children.

The pair have been dating for the past two years, with their relationship often spoken about due to their age difference.

Medikal and Sister Deborah play

Medikal and Sister Deborah

 

Recent reports suggested that the celebrity couple have broken up, however, the singer has quashed such claims insisting Medikal has plans of marrying her.

“He always tells me that he wants to spend the rest of his life with me and that we will be together forever.

“He also tells me that he wants me to be the mother of his children,” the singer cum model told the Graphic Showbiz.

She was, however, quick to add that Medikal has not officially proposed marriage to her.

Asked why she constantly defends her fiancé when he’s caught up in a controversy, Sister Deborah said it’s a part of her to defend the people she loves.

play

 

According to her, she is not bothered if people criticize her for being outspoken and defending her loved ones.

“I am always defending people on Twitter, my brother, Lydia Forson etc, I am very outspoken so yes, I defend him,” she said.

“Anytime I come to his defence, they keep telling me that I am old and I also tease them back.

“They say it is not ladylike because Tracy doesn’t defend Sarkodie and Michy doesn’t defend Shatta Wale but that’s just me,” she added.

Asked if she’s bothered by talks that she’s far older than Medikal, Sister Deborah said: “It doesn’t make me feel bad, I have never really dated an older person, it’s either someone my age or younger, they come for me,” she said.

“In the beginning, I was worried and a bit sceptical but he has proven to me that he is even more mature than I am, I follow my heart and I think Medikal too does the same.”

