This guy has an Ebony tattoo and it's just awful


This guy has an Ebony tattoo and it's just awful

He carved Ebony his head and it just dint go well.

Ebony play

Ebony

The death of Ghana’s sensational dancehall artist, Ebony, has generated lots of conversations on social media as fans are seen paying tributes to the artiste in different ways.

Although face carving on haircuts seems to be the new trend, this very hair art didn’t go on well and could be a disrespect to the late Ebony.

A rare picture of a haircut popped up on the internet with Ebony weirdly carved on it and it is just awful.

READ ALSO:Ebony Reigns' brand was misconstrued - Nigerian singer

Ebony play

Ebony

 

The image which looks like a caricature of an ‘Ananse’ Character is entirely parallel to the features of Ebony with the only thing commendable being the costume carving. But what is the point of inscribing a character on your head and getting the most significant feature; the face wrong?

READ ALSO: Akon wanted to sign Ebony Reigns- Bullet

play

 

However, some of our Ghanaian barbers are creative and talented people. Other the years we have witnessed a tremendous growth in the art of barbering. Barbers like Celebrity Barber and Scientific the barber doing justice to some of these trends.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng also known as Ebony Reigns died on Thursday, February 9, 2017.  The songstress had a fatal accident around 11 pm, on her way from Sunyani.
Akon wanted to sign Ebony Reigns badly