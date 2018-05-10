VIDEO: Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka car

news

Multiple award-winning actor Akwasi Boadi 'Akrobeto' has purchased a brand new Kantanka car -- a made in Ghana vehicle built by Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

He purchased one of Kantanka Automobile Company Limited's new models called 'Kantanka Mensah'.

The move by the actor is to encourage other Ghanaians to patronise made in Ghana.

Speaking after buying the car, the prominent actor indicated that he intends to use the car to prove to Ghanaians that they need to believe in their own because the black man is also capable.

“I just purchased Kantanka Mensah. My decision to purchase this vehicle was influenced by the fact that Osarfo Kantanka proved to us that he can make cars in Ghana.

This car is far better than most of the foreign vehicles, but most people don’t believe in made-in-Ghana vehicles.

I know that I will be remembered for being among the people who purchased this car,” he stated.

Watch what he said below after purchasing the car.