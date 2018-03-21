VIDEO Shatta Wale showers praises on Kwaku Bonsam

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale showers praises on Kwaku Bonsam


Shatta Wale has showered praises on popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Kwaku Bonsam.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has praised popular spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam following a prophecy he once gave him.

In a video that has gone viral, Shatta Wale who claims the prophecy given to him by Kwaku Bonsam has come to pass, showered praises on the spiritualist.

"Last year Kwaku Bonsam came live on Facebook and made some prophecies about me, saying I will receive an award and I mean international award and here am I today. I have not gone to bribe him in order to make such prophecies. He just came out and made those prophecies."

READ MORE:“Stonebwoy is the most foolish and senseless cripple ever” - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste was, on March 18, 2018, honoured at the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA) in Chicago.

“I want to thank him so much and may God bless him. Anyone who sees him should tell him to come for his stone because his prophecy has come true. I know anything he says is of God and that is why I believe him”, he said in the Facebook post.

The Zylofon Media signee has recently been in the news following a public spat with record-mate and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

