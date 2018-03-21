news

The 'war' between Dancehall musicians; Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, is getting scary and nasty day by day.

The Zylofon Music record label mates, who have been at loggerheads for years in the music industry, seem not ready to call off the fight and daily drama.

Shatta Wale, in particular, has constantly been jabbing Stonebwoy and any little response from the latter gets him mad.

The “Ayoo” hitmaker in his latest Facebook post has described the “Come From Far” hitmaker as a ‘villager with pride’ adding that he is the ‘most foolish and senseless cripple ever’.

READ MORE: Shut down 4syte TV for not supporting artistes - Shatta Wale

His nasty statement was in response to Stonebwoy’s interview with Joy News where he described his label mate as a ‘comedian’.

Shatta Wale wrote (unedited): “See villager with pride ..One leg cripple who doesn’t pity himself ..so Ghana you call this humble and respect ..apakye nyansanii ..ur sheda like my new watchman waiting on his first nite to collaborate with my area mosquitoes..You don’t understand entertainment go into ur begging business..the most foolish and senseless cripple ever....Humble my foot.....fucker dat !!”

Shatta Wale didn’t end it there. He further described his fellow artiste as the ‘most stupid Dancehall artiste ever’.

READ MORE: Stonebwoy is more popular in the UK than others - singer

“Ibe so u ppl lie Samini aaaa now I don’t even see HGF anymore ..Ebini nation fuor eeeiii am ready oooo am ready ..come chop your sh*t on my wall cuz u guys said it urslves Ebini natives I say it again stonebwoy be the most stupid dancehall artiste ever ....stop deh play free shows and support your fans ..they r shy to tell u and am telling you ..Ibe so ur father samini do now car sef dem for buy for am .. be serious ..,” Wale wrote.

He added: “Ur knee pad mek like kanda overpass n u there saying u be good pass me eeeeiiii Ewiase!!! Fame make ppl talk like they came from a dick ....why u sef inobe woman deh ur side or u be batty ..”