Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has called for the closure of 4syte TV, Ghanafuo.com reports.

According to him, the television station although in Ghana does not promote the Ghanaian culture but rather focuses on promoting foreign culture.

He indicated that the television station which is located in Ghana and should be used as a platform to promote Ghanaian music rather gives priority to musicians who are outside the shores of Ghana and even Africa.

He Therefore called on authorities to close down the television station and rather get investors who will be willing to promote Ghana on their channel to takeover.

