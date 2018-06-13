Wiyaala reveals she has been married for 4 years

news

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer, Noella Wiyaala, has disclosed that she has been married for four years.

In an interview with Joy Prime, the singer revealed that she has been married for years now.

Wiyaala intimated that although she has a very hard body and people are thinking no man will be interested in her, she has a man who loves her so much.

Even though she refused to mention his name, she said people in her hometown, Wa, know this man.

Wiyaala made another shocking revelation that after all the backlash she receives on social media, some men use her picture to masturbate.

READ MORE: If I make good money I will let Anas investigate this music industry - Shatta Wale

she also advises the youth, asking them to be innovative and not follow trends.

“If you follow trends, you always have to wait for someone to start it,” she said.

Noella Wiyaala is a Ghanaian Afro-pop singer who sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects and English, often combining all three languages within her songs.