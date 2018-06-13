Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wiyaala reveals she has been married for 4 years


Oops! Wiyaala surprisingly reveals she has been married for the past 4 years

This may come as a surprise to many Ghanaians and music lovers but Wiyaala says she has been married for years now and NO ONE had an idea!

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer, Noella Wiyaala, has disclosed that she has been married for four years.

In an interview with Joy Prime, the singer revealed that she has been married for years now.

Wiyaala intimated that although she has a very hard body and people are thinking no man will be interested in her, she has a man who loves her so much.

Even though she refused to mention his name, she said people in her hometown, Wa, know this man.

Wiyaala made another shocking revelation that after all the backlash she receives on social media, some men use her picture to masturbate.

Wiyaala play Wiyaala

 

READ MORE: If I make good money I will let Anas investigate this music industry - Shatta Wale

she also advises the youth, asking them to be innovative and not follow trends.

“If you follow trends, you always have to wait for someone to start it,” she said.

Noella Wiyaala is a Ghanaian Afro-pop singer who sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects and English, often combining all three languages within her songs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: God has a special punishment for politicians – Afia Schwarzenegger Video God has a special punishment for politicians – Afia Schwarzenegger
Movie Industry: Nollywood far ahead of Ghallywood – Kofi Adjorlolo admits Movie Industry Nollywood far ahead of Ghallywood – Kofi Adjorlolo admits
Shatta 'Em All: If I make good money I will let Anas investigate this music industry - Shatta Wale Shatta 'Em All If I make good money I will let Anas investigate this music industry - Shatta Wale
Hurray!! Check out photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bash Hurray!! Check out photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bash
Photos: Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School Photos Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School
Patapeezy! Patapaa debunks rumours of relationship with actress Patapeezy! Patapaa debunks rumours of relationship with actress

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Stacy Amoateng, husband are ‘Ananias and Sapphira’ – Mzbel fires Celebrity News Stacy Amoateng, husband are ‘Ananias and Sapphira’ – Mzbel fires
Celebrity News: 'I now sell pork, pizza and chicken wings' - Tic Tac Celebrity News 'I now sell pork, pizza and chicken wings' - Tic Tac
Patapaa Amisty: 'I'm not ready for relationship; Ignore Xandy rumours' Patapaa Amisty 'I'm not ready for relationship; Ignore Xandy rumours'



Top Articles

1 Photos Beyoncé and JAY-Z share nude photos in 'On the Run II' tour bookbullet
2 Single! King Promise says he has never had a girlfriendbullet
3 Photos Check out the artistes who pulled a surprise performance at...bullet
4 Celebrity Feud Stacy Amoateng is a liar and a bad person – Mzbelbullet
5 Humble Beginning I used to sell soap on the streets – Gifty Anti...bullet
6 Hurray!! Check out photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bashbullet
7 Prince David Osei Why actor broke his virginity in 2007 will...bullet
8 Shatta 'Em All If I make good money I will let Anas...bullet
9 Patapeezy! Patapaa debunks rumours of relationship with...bullet
10 Photos Asamoah Gyan pulled a surprise performance at...bullet

Related Articles

Humble Beginning I used to sell soap on the streets – Gifty Anti reveals
Patapeezy! Patapaa debunks rumours of relationship with actress
Hurray!! Check out photos from Tonto Dikeh’s 33rd birthday bash
Photos Keeny Ice donates to Adaklu Anfoe EP Primary School
Shatta 'Em All If I make good money I will let Anas investigate this music industry - Shatta Wale
Movie Industry Nollywood far ahead of Ghallywood – Kofi Adjorlolo admits

Top Videos

1 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about her not...bullet
2 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
3 Video Patapaa debunks rumours on relationship with actressbullet
4 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
5 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
6 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
7 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to...bullet
8 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship...bullet
9 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat...bullet
10 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet

Celebrities

D'banj
Photos Nigerian singer D’banj cooks in public on his 38th birthday
Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself
Shatta Wale and Wizkid reunite on stage
Video Shatta Wale and Wizkid perform together at Ghana Meets Naija concert
Ras Kimono dies at age 60
Ras Kimono Tributes pour in as legendary singer is remembered