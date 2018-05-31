Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose


Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose

Rapper Yaa Pono says the popularity of Anas latest piece makes it difficult for him to market his music.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono has beseeched with the ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to postpone the date for the premiere of his latest expose.

Pono expressed his conviction that if Anas goes ahead to release his video on June 6, he (Yaa Pono) will be unable to finish his video promotion.

According to the artiste, the popularity of Anas’ latest piece makes it difficult for him to market his music.

He shared on Twitter saying :

“Dear @Anasglobal, I beg cool down small let me promo my video and release it before you hype your show … yours faithfully (Ponobiom)”,

READ MORE: Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session

He, therefore, asked if Anas could consider a change of date for his event so that he (Yaa Pono) could effectively market his work.

The latest investigative piece from the Anas-led Tiger Eye PI team is allegedly focused on corruption in sports and politics.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session Video Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session
'Nana': Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
'Nana' Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
Win: Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA Win Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA
Drake: Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged baby mama Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged baby mama
Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virgin Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virgin
Single! King Promise says he has never had a girlfriend Single! King Promise says he has never had a girlfriend

Recommended Videos

Rosemond Brown: If you want me come and see my mother - Actress to Wisa Greid Rosemond Brown If you want me come and see my mother - Actress to Wisa Greid
Celebrity News: King Promise says he has never had a girlfriend Celebrity News King Promise says he has never had a girlfriend
Celebrity News: Don’t date a man who doesn’t know God – Majid Michel Celebrity News Don’t date a man who doesn’t know God – Majid Michel



Top Articles

1 Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela'bullet
2 Patapizzy! 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than your...bullet
3 Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzybullet
4 Look-alike Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma says she looks like...bullet
5 Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virginbullet
6 We Can't Have Enough Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a...bullet
7 Educate the Bhims Shatta Wale begs his fans not to insult...bullet
8 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't...bullet
9 Actor-Turned-Pastor Don’t date a man who doesn’t know...bullet
10 Kids Time Rapper Samuel Owusu wins Talented Kidz Season 9bullet

Related Articles

Look-alike Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma says she looks like actress, Jackie Appiah
Patapizzy! 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than your MCM’s moments abroad
Accolades!!! Stonebwoy lauds Talented Kidz, LutherKing band for performing his tough records
Educate the Bhims Shatta Wale begs his fans not to insult Stonebwoy
Actor-Turned-Pastor Don’t date a man who doesn’t know God – Majid Michel advises ladies
GMAA Joselyn Dumas and A.Y to host 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa
Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virgin
Single! King Promise says he has never had a girlfriend
Win Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
6 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his...bullet
7 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
8 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on...bullet
9 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
10 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her...bullet

Celebrities

Joselyn Dumas And A.Y
GMAA Joselyn Dumas and A.Y to host 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa
Morgan Freeman's lawyer has demanded CNN retract a story accusing the 80-year-old movie star of multiple cases of sexual harassment
Morgan Freeman Actor's lawyer demands CNN retract sexual harassment claims
Stonebwoy
Accolades!!! Stonebwoy lauds Talented Kidz, LutherKing band for performing his tough records
Stonebwoy
Video Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US