Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose

news

Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono has beseeched with the ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to postpone the date for the premiere of his latest expose.

Pono expressed his conviction that if Anas goes ahead to release his video on June 6, he (Yaa Pono) will be unable to finish his video promotion.

According to the artiste, the popularity of Anas’ latest piece makes it difficult for him to market his music.

He shared on Twitter saying :

“Dear @Anasglobal, I beg cool down small let me promo my video and release it before you hype your show … yours faithfully (Ponobiom)”,

READ MORE: Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session

He, therefore, asked if Anas could consider a change of date for his event so that he (Yaa Pono) could effectively market his work.

The latest investigative piece from the Anas-led Tiger Eye PI team is allegedly focused on corruption in sports and politics.