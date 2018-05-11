Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the Internet


Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the internet

Actress Yvonne Nelson has dropped yet another glamorous picture of herself flaunting her natural look on Instagram.

Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has  dropped yet another glamorous picture of herself on Instagram flaunting her natural look and has instantly got everyone talking about it.

The 32-years old never disappoint us with her facial looks; some people look good in their natural state, and Yvonne Nelson comes across as such.

The natural hair movement keeps growing. Keeping a natural hair is what most African ladies and even men find attractive lately.

Also, it can be noticed that ladies are swaying back to the natural hair to look more African and have that young look.

Well, in her recent photo posted on her Instagram page, she was looking glamorous with her natural looks.

Check out the photo:

Goodmorning #emo#77iP##freedom! Rocking my natural hair! ......someone loves it

A post shared by Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) on

The multiple award winning actress Yvonne Nelson is producer of Heels and Sneakers and also the photo cover for Agoo magazine.

