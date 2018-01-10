news

What are the traits you look for in your Mr. Right?

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Yvonne Okoro has revealed some juicy information about her relationship and heartthrob.

The 33-year-old style gem says she doesn’t like handsome men. This may come as a shock because some women prioritize good looks even before they go on dates with men.

Yvonne Okoro made this known in a tweet when a fan commented on a post saying “I pray they find handsome huzys”.

A Twitter user shared photo of Yvonne Okoro and new mom, Yvonne Nelson looking ravishing in red apparels.

Chinyere Yvonne Okoro popularly called Yvonne Okoro replied with this tweet.

Currently, no one knows who Yvonne is dating. She recently said in an interview that she is not searching for a man because she already has one.

Meanwhile, the ‘Ghana Must Go’ actress and producer is busy working on her TV show, Dinning With Yvonne. The new season of the cooking reality show will start showing on GHone TV from January 16.