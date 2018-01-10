Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Okoro :  I don't like handsome men - Ghanaian actress


Yvonne Okoro I don't like handsome men - Ghanaian actress

This is the kind of man Ghanaian actress wants to date.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yvonne Okoro play

Yvonne Okoro
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What are the traits you look for in your Mr. Right?

Ghanaian actress and TV host,  Yvonne Okoro has revealed some juicy information about her relationship and heartthrob.

 The 33-year-old style gem says she doesn’t like handsome men. This may come as a shock because some women prioritize good looks even before they go on dates with men.

Yvonne Nelson play

Yvonne Nelson

READ ALSO: "Some Gospel musicians drink alcohol before performance" - singer

Yvonne Okoro made this known in a tweet when a fan commented on a  post saying “I pray they find handsome huzys”.

 

A Twitter user shared photo of Yvonne Okoro and new mom, Yvonne Nelson looking ravishing in red apparels.

Chinyere Yvonne Okoro popularly called Yvonne Okoro replied with this tweet.

 

Currently, no one knows who Yvonne is dating. She recently said in an interview that she is not searching for a man because she already has one.

READ ALSO:Shatta Wale wants to live a clean life in 2018

Yvonne Okoro play

Yvonne Okoro

 

Meanwhile, the ‘Ghana Must Go’ actress and producer is busy working on her TV show, Dinning With Yvonne. The new season of the cooking reality show will start showing on GHone TV from January 16.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Akosua Adjepong: "Some Gospel musicians drink alcohol before performance" - singer Akosua Adjepong "Some Gospel musicians drink alcohol before performance" - singer
New Year Resolutions: Shatta Wale wants to live a clean life in 2018 New Year Resolutions Shatta Wale wants to live a clean life in 2018
Sarkodie: Rapper to embark on youth empowerment campaign in 2018 Sarkodie Rapper to embark on youth empowerment campaign in 2018
Mallika Sherawat: Bollywood star evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent Mallika Sherawat Bollywood star evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent
Photos: Sarkodie, Joselyn Dumas, Nana Aba Anamoah, others spotted at ex-president Kufour's residence Photos Sarkodie, Joselyn Dumas, Nana Aba Anamoah, others spotted at ex-president Kufour's residence
Lil Win: Entertainer breaks silence on divorce rumours, cheating allegations Lil Win Entertainer breaks silence on divorce rumours, cheating allegations

Recommended Videos

Video: This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your day
VIDEO: Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competition VIDEO Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competition
Donations: D Black makes donation to orphange Donations D Black makes donation to orphange



Top Articles

1 Christabel Ekeh Actress went to Benin for 'juju' to revive her careerbullet
2 Photos Sarkodie, Joselyn Dumas, Nana Aba Anamoah, others spotted at...bullet
3 Joselyn Dumas Top business executive tried sleeping with me in his...bullet
4 18+ Photos Christabel Ekeh releases more nude photos, admits she's...bullet
5 Who Is Who Asamoah Gyan names his top three musicians in Ghanabullet
6 Lil Win Entertainer breaks silence on divorce rumours,...bullet
7 Charming 10 Ghanaian celebrities with the best looking eyesbullet
8 Yvonne Nelson See actress' daughter in reality show...bullet
9 The Yvvones Beef between Yvonne Nelson and Yvonne Okoro...bullet
10 Mr Ibu 2 suspects nabbed over robbery at actor's residencebullet

Related Articles

Lil Win Entertainer breaks silence on divorce rumours, cheating allegations
Starting Small Edem says he was paid GHS150 for his first performance
New Year Resolutions Shatta Wale wants to live a clean life in 2018
Bhim Nation 10 photos which prove Stonebwoy is more stylish than Shatta Wale
Yvonne Nelson See actress' daughter in reality show 'Waiting For RYN'
Christabel Ekeh Actress went to Benin for 'juju' to revive her career
Joselyn Dumas Top business executive tried sleeping with me in his office - Actress
Sarkodie Rapper to embark on youth empowerment campaign in 2018
Akosua Adjepong "Some Gospel musicians drink alcohol before performance" - singer

Top Videos

1 Video This video of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter will make your daybullet
2 Pulse TV Pulse Chat with Ebonybullet
3 Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at...bullet
4 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months...bullet
5 VIDEO Lil Win almost breaks neck in dancing competitionbullet
6 Actress discloses Joselyn Dumas reveals her craziest sex fantasybullet
7 Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Allegesbullet
8 Beast of No Nation Abraham Attah breaks the internet with...bullet
9 Celeb babies Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017bullet
10 Yvonne Nelson Actress cries at Efya Girl Talk Concert 2017bullet

Celebrities

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Ameyaw Debrah listed among top 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians
Ranking Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Ameyaw Debrah listed among top 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians
Ayigbe-Edem.jpg
Starting Small Edem says he was paid GHS150 for his first performance
The Weekend
The Weeknd Singers cuts all ties with H&M over controversial advert
Mercy Johnson shuts down rumours of a crisis in her marriage
Mercy Johnson Actress shuts down rumour of marriage crisis