Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD

Actress Yvonne Okoro has jab KOD for talking against women who are all over.
Born Kofi Okyere Darko known popularly as KOD is a radio broadcaster and also owns a clothing line called Ninteenfifty-seven has caused stir on social media by talking against women.
It all started when the fashion mogul took to his Facebook to congratulate John Dumelo for finally deciding to marry. KOD in his post did not just wish John and his wife-to-be a good luck but also talked against ladies who are seen all over.
“men want women who can make a home but not be all over”, KOD said
It seems this did not go down well with KOD congratulating John Dumelo. Actress/TV host Yvonne Okoro did not take it cool with him.
See what KOD wrote:
Yvonne Okoro believes the fashion mogul should have just gone ahead to congratulate the soon-to-be couples instead of insulting other ladies.
See what Yvonne Okoro wrote to KOD
Kofi, @nineteen57bykod you could have congratulated the couple without needlessly denigrating other women. Who a man chooses to be with is a matter of personal preference and vice versa for women too. As you clearly believe that women should make all their life choices with marriage always being at the forefront of their minds, you should preach the same to men. I pray that young women would be raised to believe that they can achieve their dreams(working hard,and being KNOWN)and being also the perfect bride for some man one day,this goes for the man too. PS-A quiet and unknown woman does not equate a happy and successful marriage.I know many KNOWN women that are working hard and are all over the place yet great wives and mothers too!! Happy marriage @johndumelo1.See you soon!