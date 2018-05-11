Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD


Media Personality Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD

Actress Yvonne Okoro has jab KOD for talking against women who are all over.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD who did not just congratulate John Dumelo but rather went onto talk against women who are seen all over publicly.

Born Kofi Okyere Darko known popularly as KOD is a radio broadcaster and also owns a clothing line called Ninteenfifty-seven has caused stir on social media by talking against women.

It all started when the fashion mogul took to his Facebook to congratulate John Dumelo for finally deciding to marry. KOD in his post did not just wish John and his wife-to-be a good luck but also talked against ladies who are seen all over.

“men want women who can make a home but not be all over”, KOD said

It seems this did not go down well with KOD congratulating John Dumelo. Actress/TV host Yvonne Okoro did not take it cool with him.

See what KOD wrote:

KOD play KOD

 

play

READ MORE: I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx

Yvonne Okoro believes the fashion mogul should have just gone ahead to congratulate the soon-to-be couples instead of insulting other ladies.

See what Yvonne Okoro wrote to KOD

Kofi, @nineteen57bykod you could have congratulated the couple without needlessly denigrating other women. Who a man chooses to be with is a matter of personal preference and vice versa for women too. As you clearly believe that women should make all their life choices with marriage always being at the forefront of their minds, you should preach the same to men. I pray that young women would be raised to believe that they can achieve their dreams(working hard,and being KNOWN)and being also the perfect bride for some man one day,this goes for the man too. PS-A quiet and unknown woman does not equate a happy and successful marriage.I know many KNOWN women that are working hard and are all over the place yet great wives and mothers too!! Happy marriage @johndumelo1.See you soon!

A post shared by Yvonne Okoro (@yvonneokoro) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Vision Music Group Signee: Miyaki completes High School Vision Music Group Signee Miyaki completes High School
Game Boys: I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx Game Boys I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx
Yvonne Okoro: Why men are afraid to ask female celebrities out - actress shares her story Yvonne Okoro Why men are afraid to ask female celebrities out - actress shares her story
Mawunya: See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be
Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend? Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?
Afia Schwarzenegger: Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host Afia Schwarzenegger Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host

Recommended Videos

Break The Bank: Singer Davido, buys himself a private jet Break The Bank Singer Davido, buys himself a private jet
Celebrity News: I‘m more popular than Patapaa – Article Wan Celebrity News I‘m more popular than Patapaa – Article Wan
VIDEO: Castro is alive VIDEO Castro is alive



Top Articles

1 Video Mzbel rushed to the hospital following motorcycle accidentbullet
2 Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s...bullet
3 #Gringo Shatta Wale exposes manhood in videobullet
4 VIDEO Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka carbullet
5 Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?bullet
6 Video Kidi advices Zylofon boss and here’s what he saidbullet
7 Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-bebullet
8 MzVee I proposed to a guy but he rejected me - Singer...bullet
9 Photos Lady Prempeh ties the knotbullet
10 Wizkid Nigerian singer finally replies Shatta Walebullet

Related Articles

Fame Article Wan says he is more popular than Patapaa
WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood
#Gringo Shatta Wale exposes manhood in video
Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?
Afia Schwarzenegger Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host
Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the internet
Mawunya See beautiful photos of John Dumelo's wife-to-be
VIDEO Prophet explains why Castro is not dead

Top Videos

1 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
2 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
3 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
8 WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing...bullet
9 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
10 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the...bullet

Celebrities

Yvonne Nelson
Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the internet
Castro went missing with Janet Bandu in 2014
VIDEO Prophet explains why Castro is not dead
Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood
WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood
Article Wan and Patapaa
Fame Article Wan says he is more popular than Patapaa