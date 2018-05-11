news

Yvonne Okoro jabs KOD who did not just congratulate John Dumelo but rather went onto talk against women who are seen all over publicly.

Born Kofi Okyere Darko known popularly as KOD is a radio broadcaster and also owns a clothing line called Ninteenfifty-seven has caused stir on social media by talking against women.

It all started when the fashion mogul took to his Facebook to congratulate John Dumelo for finally deciding to marry. KOD in his post did not just wish John and his wife-to-be a good luck but also talked against ladies who are seen all over.

“men want women who can make a home but not be all over”, KOD said

It seems this did not go down well with KOD congratulating John Dumelo. Actress/TV host Yvonne Okoro did not take it cool with him.

See what KOD wrote:

READ MORE: I don't see anything wrong about fraud boys - Kurl Songx

Yvonne Okoro believes the fashion mogul should have just gone ahead to congratulate the soon-to-be couples instead of insulting other ladies.

See what Yvonne Okoro wrote to KOD