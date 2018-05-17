Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday

news

Zylofon signee Joyce Blessing has disclosed how disappointed she is in her record label for abandoning her birthday donation.

Tuesday, May 14, 2018, was the birthday of the ‘I swerve’ hitmaker where she decided to donate to the blind. However, she was conspicuously swerved when she needed Zylofon to helm a donation to the Akropong School for the Blind as part of her birthday celebrations.

Although the company had called for the public to support the brand to execute the project, but when the time came for the event, the songstress was left on her own.

In an interview on Rainbow FM, the communication director for Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo could not comment extensively on the development, but hastened that Joyce Blessing had “the blessing of the label.”

But a worried Joyce Blessing fumes she was neglected by her employers at the time she needed them most.

“I’m not okay. I’m so disappointed. They [Zylofon] were in charge of the programme and promoted it on their social media platforms. Arnold himself announced the event on Peace FM, and I was even interviewed on Zylofon FM prior to the event,” Joyce told the host of the programme, Agyeman Prempeh.

“Everything was on point but when the time came for the programme they [Zylofon] did not show up. This is my first birthday since I was signed on Zylofon too,” she said worryingly.