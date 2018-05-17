Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday


They Swerve! Zylofon Media swerves Joyce Blessing on her birthday

Renowned gospel songstress Joyce Blessing has disclosed how disappointed she is in her record label for abandoning her birthday donation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zylofon signee Joyce Blessing has disclosed how disappointed she is in her record label for abandoning her birthday donation.

Tuesday, May 14, 2018, was the birthday of the ‘I swerve’ hitmaker where she decided to donate to the blind. However, she was conspicuously swerved when she needed Zylofon to helm a donation to the Akropong School for the Blind as part of her birthday celebrations.

Although the company had called for the public to support the brand to execute the project, but when the time came for the event, the songstress was left on her own.

In an interview on Rainbow FM, the communication director for Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo  could not comment extensively on the development, but hastened that Joyce Blessing had “the blessing of the label.

Joyce Blessing play Joyce Blessing

READ MORE: Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa

But a worried Joyce Blessing fumes she was neglected by her employers at the time she needed them most.

“I’m not okay. I’m so disappointed. They [Zylofon] were in charge of the programme and promoted it on their social media platforms. Arnold himself announced the event on Peace FM, and I was even interviewed on Zylofon FM prior to the event,” Joyce told the host of the programme, Agyeman Prempeh.

“Everything was on point but when the time came for the programme they [Zylofon] did not show up. This is my first birthday since I was signed on Zylofon too,” she said worryingly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale Video Rosemond Brown doesn't mind a one night stand with Shatta Wale
Photos: Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof Photos Sarkodie’s daughter will be a barrister and here is proof
Nana Adwoa Awindoor: Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother Nana Adwoa Awindoor Ghanaians praise foreign artistes but hate local artistes - Efya's mother
Crush: Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa
Afia Schwarzenegger: TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends
Second Lady: Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: I am not 44-years old - McBrown hits back at critics Celebrities I am not 44-years old - McBrown hits back at critics
Celebrity News: Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing Celebrity News Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
Celebrity News: Nigerian music star Mr Eazi seals new deal with Columbia Records Celebrity News Nigerian music star Mr Eazi seals new deal with Columbia Records



Top Articles

1 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s house after...bullet
2 Photo & Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her new 3.6 billion cedis Range...bullet
3 Celebrity Couple Shatta Michy's mum speaks on break up rumoursbullet
4 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
5 Celebrity wedding 5 photos that will make John Dumelo’s crushes...bullet
6 Gospel Singer Ernest Opoku breaks silence on Nayas attacking himbullet
7 John Dumelo's Wedding More photos and unknown facts about...bullet
8 Speedy Recovery Mzbel is home and recovering after beach...bullet
9 Celebrity Marriage John Dumelo would cheat on his wife...bullet
10 Photo Majid Michel offers John Dumelo marriage advice...bullet

Related Articles

Gospel Singer Ernest Opoku breaks silence on Nayas attacking him
Speedy Recovery Mzbel is home and recovering after beach accident
Actress Nana Ama McBrown sets records straight; says she is 40 not 44
Report Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
Celebrity Couple Shatta Michy's mum speaks on break up rumours
Saga Counselor Lutterodt tells Ernest Opoku not to accept Nayas' pregnancy; here's why
Celebrity Marriage John Dumelo would cheat on his wife after his Honeymoon — Afia Schwarzenegger
Second Lady Judge me by my works, not my fashion sense – Samira Bawumia
Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaa
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host mocks John Dumelo's ex-girlfriends

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking about...bullet
6 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
7 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
8 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed -...bullet
9 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him...bullet
10 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her...bullet

Celebrities

Nayas,Counselor Lutterodt and Ernest Opoku
Saga Counselor Lutterodt tells Ernest Opoku not to accept Nayas' pregnancy; here's why
Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6 billion cedis Range Rover Evoque on display
Actress Nana Ama McBrown sets records straight; says she is 40 not 44
Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
Report Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassing
KOD
Presenter “I will never attack women" - KOD