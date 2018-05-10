Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Zylofon Music to sue Stonebwoy over recent statement


Zylofon Music to sue Stonebwoy over recent statement

Zylofon Music has threaten to sue dancehall artiste Stonebwoy for his statement made during a radio interview.

Zylofon Music has threatened to take legal action against Dancehall artist Stonebwoy over a recent statement made during an interview.

In an interview with Hitz FM on Monday, May 7, 2018, When asked about who to contact for his booking services, Stonebwoy said he should be contacted through his personal management not Zylofon Music.

“If you need me to work with you, with all due respect you can contact my manager and my management team will take care of it”. Just contact my manager and we will get it done. If you want to book Stonebwoy, the artiste you’ve ever worked with from day till now please contact Blakk Sidi,"he said.

Reacting to the statement on Hitz Fm, Public Relations Officer of Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo established that the terms in the contract with the dancehall artiste still holds.

Explaining further, he said, the split between the artiste and the record label, Zylofon Music has been duly resolved.

The PRO further stated that for the ‘Bawasaaba’ hitmaker to openly issue a directive to event organizers to book him through his personal manager and not through Zylofon Music was a breach of the contractual terms agreed on.

He added that the company’s legal lawyer has been duly informed about the unfortunate statement made by their artiste during a radio interview and will soon take legal action against him.

