Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ameyaw Debrah launches Ameyaw TV


Ameyaw Debrah Top Ghanaian blogger launches Ameyaw TV

Ameyaw Debrah has launched a new addition to his online assets.

  • Published:
Ameyaw TV presenters play

Ameyaw TV presenters

(Supplied)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of Africa’s leading celebrity and lifestyle bloggers, Ameyaw Debrah has launched a new addition to his online assets.

The multiple-award winning blogger has launched Ameyaw TV, a fun portal for various web video formats.  After holding auditions for several talented and young aspiring TV presenters earlier this year, AmeyawTV has rolled out production of three formats currently streaming on tv.ameyawdebrah.com.

READ MORE: John Dumelo shares video of his first movie when he was a kid

The formats include Daily Buzz, News in One, and Trend Mill with hosts VJ Scaro, Zeinat, Miracle Naza, Nana Quame, JQ, and Ted Jones.  Other new and exciting formats are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

“As someone who has created a self-sustaining business from being on the Internet, I have a lot of hope in the potentials of the web and I believe that AmeyawTV will grow to become a fan favorite for exciting and entertaining video contents. We will be exploring several formats that meet global standards and can be enjoyed all over the world,” says Ameyaw Debrah.

Ameyaw TV can also be enjoyed on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

John Dumelo: Actor shares video of his first movie when he was a kid John Dumelo Actor shares video of his first movie when he was a kid
Captain Smart: Why presenter won't allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Captain Smart Why presenter won't allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies
Shatta Michy: I’m into movies to help grow the industry - Shatta Wale's baby mama Shatta Michy I’m into movies to help grow the industry - Shatta Wale's baby mama
Nana Ama McBrown: Actress picks Agya Koo over Lil Win Nana Ama McBrown Actress picks Agya Koo over Lil Win
"Americanah": Chimamanda Adichie's bestseller listed as one of 15 remarkable books by women in the 21st Century "Americanah" Chimamanda Adichie's bestseller listed as one of 15 remarkable books by women in the 21st Century
Barack Obama: Former US president in talks with Netflix for "inspirational" TV series Barack Obama Former US president in talks with Netflix for "inspirational" TV series

Recommended Videos

Video: Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies
I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musician I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musician
Behind The Scenes: First look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola Behind The Scenes First look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola



Top Articles

1 Elikem Kumordzie Actor reveals he is still engaged to his wifebullet
2 John Dumelo Actor shares video of his first movie when he was a kidbullet
3 Nana Ama McBrown Actress picks Agya Koo over Lil Winbullet
4 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
5 "Sidechic Gang" New movie starring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia...bullet
6 Shatta Michy I’m into movies to help grow the industry -...bullet
7 Prince Dovlo Film director announces "Blue Film" starring...bullet
8 Maame Swerwaa Here is everything you need to know about...bullet
9 Comedienne Emmanuella Nigeria’s child comedienne lands...bullet
10 Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors who have come out to say...bullet

Related Articles

John Dumelo Actor shares video of his first movie when he was a kid
Captain Smart Why presenter won't allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies
Nana Ama McBrown Actress picks Agya Koo over Lil Win
"Americanah" Chimamanda Adichie's bestseller listed as one of 15 remarkable books by women in the 21st Century
Barack Obama Former US president in talks with Netflix for "inspirational" TV series
Shatta Michy I’m into movies to help grow the industry - Shatta Wale's baby mama
Black Panther Movie on record-setting prowl across North America
Oscars #MeToo, Dreamers, Trump and Kobe: Key event moments
Maame Swerwaa Here is everything you need to know about actress' new 5-year deal

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood moviesbullet
3 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
4 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
5 Video Ameyaw TVbullet
6 Obofour Wo Krom Watch trailer of Bishop Obinim's first moviebullet

Movies

Actor Chadwick Boseman is the star of "Black Panther," which is continuing to set box office records
Black Panther Movie on record-setting prowl across North America
(L-R) Actors Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney, and Gary Oldman, with their Oscars for best supporting actor, best actress, best supporting actress, and best actor, during the 90th Annual Academy Awards
Oscars #MeToo, Dreamers, Trump and Kobe: Key event moments
Netflix
Netflix Television titans bulk up to battle internet rivals
Christopher Nolan directed "Dunkirk," which has been nominated for eight Oscars, including best film
Christopher Nolan Miracle of Dunkirk: one story, two films, 14 Oscar nominations