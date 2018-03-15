Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Dumelo shares video of his first movie when he was a kid


John Dumelo Dumelo shares video of his first movie when he was a kid

John Dumelo has posted a throwback video of his early acting days and it's getting huge traction online.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Do you remember the first movie of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo?

John Dumelo, a Ghanaian actor, television personality and politician, who has won so many awards has posted a throwback video of his early acting days and it's getting huge traction online.

READ MORE: Shatta Wale to be honoured at 2018 IRAWMA

For some, this conjures happy memories of fresh starts and new adventures. Others are reminded of the adorable moments although it was tough at the time.

Some celebrities' catalogue their earliest memories so Ghanaians can vicariously relive the joys of a first performance show.

He captioned the adorable video: "My little Afro".

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Captain Smart: Why presenter won't allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Captain Smart Why presenter won't allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies
Shatta Michy: I’m into movies to help grow the industry - Shatta Wale's baby mama Shatta Michy I’m into movies to help grow the industry - Shatta Wale's baby mama
Nana Ama McBrown: Actress picks Agya Koo over Lil Win Nana Ama McBrown Actress picks Agya Koo over Lil Win
"Americanah": Chimamanda Adichie's bestseller listed as one of 15 remarkable books by women in the 21st Century "Americanah" Chimamanda Adichie's bestseller listed as one of 15 remarkable books by women in the 21st Century
Barack Obama: Former US president in talks with Netflix for "inspirational" TV series Barack Obama Former US president in talks with Netflix for "inspirational" TV series
Black Panther: Movie on record-setting prowl across North America Black Panther Movie on record-setting prowl across North America

Recommended Videos

Video: Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies
I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musician I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musician
Behind The Scenes: First look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola Behind The Scenes First look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola



Top Articles

1 Nana Ama McBrown Actress picks Agya Koo over Lil Winbullet
2 Elikem Kumordzie Actor reveals he is still engaged to his wifebullet
3 Captain Smart Why presenter won't allow his kids to watch Kumawood...bullet
4 "Sidechic Gang" New movie starring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson,...bullet
5 Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo The humble beginnings of YOLO actress...bullet
6 Shatta Michy I’m into movies to help grow the industry -...bullet
7 Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors who have come out to say they...bullet
8 Fantastic 5 Zylofon Media signs 5 actors, buys Ghana Movie...bullet
9 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”,...bullet
10 Prince Dovlo Film director announces "Blue Film"...bullet

Related Articles

Kwabena Kwabena "I will revolve Highlife when it's my time" - singer on CNN's 'Inside Africa'
Yvonne Okoro "Your food tasted like rubbish mixed with water" - TV host mocks Sister Deborah
Jon Germain Radio presenter reveals why he married his ex-girlfriend's best friend
Elikem Kumordzie Actor reveals he is still engaged to his wife
Louisa Frimpong I am not a lesbian - Kumawood actress denies rumour

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood moviesbullet
3 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
4 Trailer "Door 2 Door" moviebullet
5 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet
6 Obofour Wo Krom Watch trailer of Bishop Obinim's first moviebullet
7 VIDEO "Be My Woman" short film 2017bullet
8 VIDEO "Learn from the foreign movie industries" - Samira...bullet
9 Watch Episode 2 of "Den Tinz Some"bullet
10 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet

Movies

(L-R) Actors Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney, and Gary Oldman, with their Oscars for best supporting actor, best actress, best supporting actress, and best actor, during the 90th Annual Academy Awards
Oscars #MeToo, Dreamers, Trump and Kobe: Key event moments
Maame Swerwaa lands 5-year management deal
Maame Swerwaa Here is everything you need to know about actress' new 5-year deal
Netflix
Netflix Television titans bulk up to battle internet rivals
Christopher Nolan directed "Dunkirk," which has been nominated for eight Oscars, including best film
Christopher Nolan Miracle of Dunkirk: one story, two films, 14 Oscar nominations