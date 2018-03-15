Dumelo shares video of his first movie when he was a kid

news

Do you remember the first movie of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo?

John Dumelo, a Ghanaian actor, television personality and politician, who has won so many awards has posted a throwback video of his early acting days and it's getting huge traction online.

For some, this conjures happy memories of fresh starts and new adventures. Others are reminded of the adorable moments although it was tough at the time.

Some celebrities' catalogue their earliest memories so Ghanaians can vicariously relive the joys of a first performance show.

He captioned the adorable video: "My little Afro".