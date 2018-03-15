Shatta Wale set to go for 2018 IRAWMA

news

Ghanaian dancehall personality, Charles Nii Armah Mensah better known as Shatta Wale will be honoured at the 2018 edition of IRAWMA happening on Sunday, March 18th, in the USA at the Logan Center for Art, University of Chicago.

The organizers of the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA) have revealed that they will honour the Ghanaian Dancehall star for his immense contribution to Reggae music.

Shatta Wale made this known through his Instagram on Wednesday, March 14.

The “Freedom” music fame was adjudged the "Best African Song/Entertainer" at the 2016 edition of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).