Captain Smart will never allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies


Captain Smart Why presenter won't allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies

According to the host of ‘Dwaso Nsem’ on Adom FM, Kumawood movies are noted for abusive words that have a negative influence on children.

Blessed Godsbrain 'Captain' Smart has disclosed that he will never allow his kids to watch movies from Kumawood.

He told Hitz FM Monday, March 12, that "I will never allow his children to watch Kumawood movies".

play Captain Smart

 

Captain Smart, who admitted his love for Kumawood movies, however, stressed that he would rather watch these local movies in his bedroom far away from his children.

Captain Smart was contributing to a discussion relating to the seeming collapse of the of the Kumawood industry.

