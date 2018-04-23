Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ekow Blankson says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers


Ekow Blankson says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers

Ace actor Ekow Blankson has said that new actors are not interesting to watch compared to his time.

Managing Director of TV Africa and actor, Ekow Blankson has unequivocally described the current crop of actors as jokers.

Ekow Blankson in an interview with SVTV mentioned that these actors are not interesting to watch compared to his time.

“I think that our new crop of actors are just jokers. Unfortunately, they aren’t as exciting and real as people have done in the past. Sometimes it gets a bit worrying watching them perform,” he said.

Commenting on movies produced in Kumasi often referred to as ‘Kumawood’, the ace actor stated that the sector has adopted the ‘concert party’ style where actors are not guided by scripts.

“I think the Kumasi movie industry is a different form of filmmaking. It’s actually concert party where you don’t prepare a script and follow. They are given pointers and they have to create out of it and that is the concert party style and they have enhanced it into the film,” he said.

Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor play Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor

Ekow Blankson’s role in Shirley Frimpong Manso’s ‘Check Mate’ earned him a Best Actor nomination at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and Best Supporting Actor at the Ghana Movie Awards.

He is an efficient and versatile individual with over 20 years of experience gained across Head of Business Units, Brand Management in Marketing, Corporate Affairs Management, Experiential Marketing, Capability training, Distribution Management and General Commercial Business Management.

Ekow Blankson holds a Diploma in Theatre Arts – Drama as well as Masters in Fine Arts both obtained from the University of Ghana, Legon. Ekow also holds Marketing In Action (MIA) program certificates obtained from his studies at Heineken University in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

He is Known for movies such as ‘The Intruder’, ‘Diary of the Black Hustler’, ‘Total Exchange’, ‘Frozen Emotions’, ‘My Mother’s Heart’, ‘Check Mate’, ‘The Secret Burden’ and ‘A Woman’s Desire’.

