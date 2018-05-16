Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 scheduled for June 2


The awards ceremony is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders in the movie industry across Africa.

The annual Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) organized to celebrate distinguished film makers will hold June 2, 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel. The red carpet starts at 4:00 pm while the show starts at 7:30pm.

With barely three weeks to the event, the organizers say the event will bring together film makers across the continent to celebrate and award deserving film makers.

Meanwhile the nomination announcement will be held in Cote d’Ivoire on the 20th of May 2018 where the various categories of the qualified films will be announced.

The organizers have also stressed this award scheme is for the film industry and none profit and therefore, to attend the event you simply have to attend on the website www.goldenmovieawards.com for tickets to the event which will take place on 2nd June 2018 at Movenpick Hotel.

The Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) is an annual event that seeks to award excellence in movie making on the African continent and the African diaspora.

Instituted and organized by NMJ Ghana and its partners, the GMAA brings together professionals in film making in Africa once every year to celebrate, promote and reward those who have excelled in their area of the film industry.

