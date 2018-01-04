news

Actress Yvonne Nelson has announced that she is coming up with a new TV show that will walk her followers through her life before giving birth to her first child, RYN, Ghanafuo.com reports.

Yvonne Nelson, last year gave birth to her first child who she has named RYN. The baby, according to the actress, was planned for although she is not married to the father.

The actress, after giving birth, has faced several criticisms from sections of the Ghanaian public since she vehemently denied her pregnancy and called names.

But the actress in a post on Twitter today announced that she will start a television show to walk her followers through all she went through before giving birth to her baby.

She tweeted, "Watch out for #waitingforRYN a show I shot when I was pregnant".