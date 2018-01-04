Home > Entertainment > Movies >

'Waiting for RYN' :  Yvonne Nelson readies new TV show about her pregnancy


Actress Yvonne Nelson has announced that she is coming up with a new TV show.

Yvonne Nelson play

Yvonne Nelson
Actress Yvonne Nelson has announced that she is coming up with a new TV show that will walk her followers through her life before giving birth to her first child, RYN, Ghanafuo.com reports.

Yvonne Nelson, last year gave birth to her first child who she has named RYN. The baby, according to the actress, was planned for although she is not married to the father.

READ MORE: Yvonne Nelson reveals name of her daughter

The actress, after giving birth, has faced several criticisms from sections of the Ghanaian public since she vehemently denied her pregnancy and called names.

But the actress in a post on Twitter today announced that she will start a television show to walk her followers through all she went through before giving birth to her baby.

She tweeted, "Watch out for #waitingforRYN a show I shot when I was pregnant".

 

