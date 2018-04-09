Home > Entertainment > Music >

10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018


Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018

See below 10 best and hottest Ghanaian songs released in March 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018 play

10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The month of March has been one of the hottest months of the year 2018 thus far.

Just like the first two months of the year, tens of hot new jams were dropped by both mainstream and up and coming musicians.

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018

Jams from the likes of Edem, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Guilty Beatz and Adina set the month of March ablaze.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018

See below 10 best and hottest Ghanaian songs released in March 2018.

NB: The list is in no order.

1. Edem - Fiefuor (Prod. by Mr Lekki)

 

2. Medikal - Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

 

3. Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jet (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

 

4. Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene (Prod By TeddyMadeIt)

 

5. Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintain (Prod. by Juls)

 

6. Guilty Beatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

7. Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy (Prod. by KC Beat)

 

8. Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Saftey) ft. Benji (Prod. by Willis Beatz)

 

9. Fancy Gadam – Yaka Chana (Where U Dey Go) ft. Mr Eazi

 

10. Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow (Attitude Riddim) (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: SBeirg - Are You A Wife (Prod. by Apya) New Music SBeirg - Are You A Wife (Prod. by Apya)
Dhat Gyal: 16-year old Ghanaian musician headlines MTN FA Cup Awards Dhat Gyal 16-year old Ghanaian musician headlines MTN FA Cup Awards
Music Video: Lil Win - Akyire Asem Music Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem
Music Video: Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene Music Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene
Gifty Osei: Gospel musician eyes BET Awards Gifty Osei Gospel musician eyes BET Awards
'Temperature': TV Africa’s rap show restores hope in music talents 'Temperature' TV Africa’s rap show restores hope in music talents

Recommended Videos

Audio: Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow
Audio: Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy
Audio: Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintain Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintain



Top Articles

1 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
2 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
3 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
4 Photo Has Bullet found late Ebony Reigns' replacement?bullet
5 Music Video Kumi Guitar - Betweenerbullet
6 New Music Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
7 EoM Top 10 Stonebwoy songs of 2017bullet
8 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018bullet
9 New Music SBeirg - Are You A Wife (Prod. by Apya)bullet
10 Daddy Lumba Junior Singer re-brands; changes stage...bullet

Related Articles

New Music SBeirg - Are You A Wife (Prod. by Apya)
Music Video Lil Win - Akyire Asem
Music Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugene
Dhat Gyal 16-year old Ghanaian musician headlines MTN FA Cup Awards
'Temperature' TV Africa’s rap show restores hope in music talents
Music Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Music Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
New Music Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM)
Gifty Osei Gospel musician eyes BET Awards
New Music Akeju - Kiss & Tell remix feat. Beenie Man

Top Videos

1 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
2 Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Music Video KiDi & Viva Band - Odobullet
4 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
5 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet
6 Video Deon Boakye - Ma Warebullet
7 Video Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDibullet
8 Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpongbullet
9 Video Mayorkun - Bobo feat. Davidobullet
10 Video Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugenebullet

Music

Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
Music Video Deon Boakye - Ma Ware
DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
Music Video DJ Cuppy - Vybe feat. Sarkodie
Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi &amp; BPM (Prod. by BPM)
New Music Maabna - SM (Save Money) feat. Cabum, 1Cedi & BPM (Prod. by BPM)
New Music: Akeju - Kiss &amp; Tell remix feat. Beenie Man
New Music Akeju - Kiss & Tell remix feat. Beenie Man