10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018

news

The month of March has been one of the hottest months of the year 2018 thus far.

Just like the first two months of the year, tens of hot new jams were dropped by both mainstream and up and coming musicians.

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018

Jams from the likes of Edem, Medikal, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Guilty Beatz and Adina set the month of March ablaze.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018

See below 10 best and hottest Ghanaian songs released in March 2018.

NB: The list is in no order.

1. Edem - Fiefuor (Prod. by Mr Lekki)

2. Medikal - Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

3. Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jet (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

4. Adina - Killing Me Softly feat. Kuami Eugene (Prod By TeddyMadeIt)

5. Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintain (Prod. by Juls)

6. Guilty Beatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

7. Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoy (Prod. by KC Beat)

8. Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Saftey) ft. Benji (Prod. by Willis Beatz)

9. Fancy Gadam – Yaka Chana (Where U Dey Go) ft. Mr Eazi

10. Stonebwoy - Tomorrow (Attitude Riddim) (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)