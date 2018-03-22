4Syte TV to shoot $300K video for Strongman

news

Rapper Strongman is about to experience a big leap in his music career as 4SyteTV has budgeted USD300,000 package for him as price for winning the New Lord category at the MVAs ‘17.

In his acceptance speech on 4SyteTV, the SarkCess music signee thanked the TV station for the opportunity and promised his fans to expect perfection.

Affectionately called ‘The Country’s Favourite Wordsmith’, Strongman apologised to his fans and 4SyteTV for not showing up for the award ceremony as He was occupied with other duties.

He went on to premiere the video for his new single "Baby Girl" which features Kuami Eugene and directed by YawSkyface.

Strongman has bagged himself a nomination in the Best Rapper Category at the upcoming VGMAs and is hopeful of winning the award.