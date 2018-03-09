Home > Entertainment > Music >

Are you with Zylofon Media? - Shatta Wale to Stonebwoy


Shatta Wale Singer sparks fresh rumour about Stonebwoy's Zylofon Media exit

Shatta Wale has sparked a fresh rumour about Stonebwoy's alleged terminated contract with Zylofon Media.

  • Published:
Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

Musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. 'Shatta Wale' has sparked a fresh rumour about Stonebwoy's alleged terminated contract with Zylofon Media.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the Burniton Music Group record label owner had terminated his record deal contract with the 360 entertainment outfit just one year of working relation.

The A&R of Zylofon Media, Bulldog later rubbished the news saying 'there's nothing of that sort at the outfit.'

Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media play

Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media

But, it seems Shatta Wale is giving a clue of Stonebwoy's fallout with the media outfit via his latest Facebook post.

The "Ayoo" hitmaker claimed in a Facebook post on Friday, March 9, that he has a contract with Zylofon Media and questioned Stonebwoy saying: "I am Zylofon, are you Zylofon?".

Shatta Wale rote (unedited): "Stonebwoy stop that silly thing ooo ibe so samini do weh a kill am lyrically .. this beef u deh try start u can’t WiN and you know from your dear heart ..I AM ZYLOFON ..are you ZYLOFON.. ? Answer me."

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

