Best quality 10 best Ghanaian music videos of 2017

David Mawuli brings you top 10 Ghanaian music videos judged by superior concepts, good picture quality, editing and overall packaging of the videos.

  Published:
Opanka - Wedding Car play

Opanka - Wedding Car
The year 2017 has seen dozens of high quality and international standard music videos released by up and coming and mainstream Ghanaian musicians.

But, in all, a few survived the test of time.

As usual, David Mawuli brings you top 10 Ghanaian music videos judged by superior concepts, good picture quality, editing and overall packaging of the videos.

See the full list below.

1. Dream by Kumi Guitar

 

2. Pen & Paper by Shaker & Ko-Jo Cue

 

3. Na Wash by Becca feat. Patoranking

 

4. Beast by Flowking Stone

 

5. Sunshine by Joey B

 

6. Boot 4 Boot by Joyce Blessing

 

7. Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz

 

8. Be My Woman by M.anifest feat. Mi Casa

 

9. Wedding Car by Opanka

 

10. Maame Hw3 by Ebony Reigns

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Videos

