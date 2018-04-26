Home > Entertainment > Music >

Bisa Kdei launches “Highlife Konnect” album African set-up


Photos Bisa Kdei launches “Highlife Konnect” album in colourful African set-up

"‘Highlife Konnect’ is all about connecting with other African artistes and connecting my African fanbase," Bisa Kdei said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of Ghana’s best Highlife performers Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah ‘Bisa Kdei’ has launched his third studio album in a grand style.

The event, which took place at Level 8 inside One Airport Square in Accra on Saturday, April 21, saw top industry players and showbiz writers in attendance and were all in colourful African prints.

play Bisa Kdei at "Highlife Konnect" album launch

READ MORE: Patapaa wins Most Popular Song award at MMC Live concert

Garbed in Kente Cloth, Bisa Kdei was introduced by Nana Kyeremanteng of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Legon. He had performed live Highlife songs full of appellations for Bisa Kdei with a traditional guitar before ushering him in.

 

Bisa told the press that “Highlife Konnect” is a plan to connect with his fans across Africa.

“I’ve travelled to many African countries and I realised how much they love my Highlife songs. And as a young artiste, what you need to do is to tap into other markets to be able to expand your fanbase.

play Akwaboah at "Highlife Konnect" album launch

READ MORE: Stonebwoy removes Zylofon Music logo from “Tomorrow” video featuring Lydia Forson

So, I said to myself that if they love me this much, why don’t I feature some of their artistes and tap into their fanbase.

‘Highlife Konnect’ is all about connecting with other African artistes and connecting my African fanbase.”

play Rex Omar at "Highlife Konnect" album launch

READ MORE: Ghana DJ Awards to honour Mark Okraku-Mantey

The album has 15 songs featuring Sarkodie, Kumi Guitar, Akwaboah and Yaa Yaa from Ghana, Patoranking, Reekado Banks and Mayorkun from Nigerian, Mic Flammez from Togo, and OC Osilliation from Zambia.

play Christian Morgan at "Highlife Konnect" album launch

 

Browse through the gallery above for more photos and don’t forget to stream the full album below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Mr Eazi: Singer assures Patapaa of big gig in U.K Mr Eazi Singer assures Patapaa of big gig in U.K
Music Video: Kofi Kinaata - Play Music Video Kofi Kinaata - Play
Ghana DJ Awards 2018: Organisers to honour Mark Okraku-Mantey Ghana DJ Awards 2018 Organisers to honour Mark Okraku-Mantey
New Music: Pauli-B - Can’t Kill MySelf (Prod. by Dr Ray) New Music Pauli-B - Can’t Kill MySelf (Prod. by Dr Ray)
MMC Live: Patapaa wins Most Popular Song award at MMC Live concert MMC Live Patapaa wins Most Popular Song award at MMC Live concert
WATCH: Stonebwoy removes Zylofon Music logo from “Tomorrow” video featuring Lydia Forson WATCH Stonebwoy removes Zylofon Music logo from “Tomorrow” video featuring Lydia Forson

Recommended Videos

Video: Kofi Kinaata - Play Video Kofi Kinaata - Play
Music Video: Stonebwoy - Tomorrow Music Video Stonebwoy - Tomorrow
Video: Adi Virgo - The List Video Adi Virgo - The List



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
2 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete...bullet
3 MMC Live Patapaa wins Most Popular Song award at MMC Live concertbullet
4 WATCH Stonebwoy removes Zylofon Music logo from “Tomorrow” video...bullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 New Music Deon Boakye - Malaika (Prod. by JeriBeat)bullet
7 New Music Dada Hafco - Yebewu Nti (Prod. by DDT)bullet
8 Mr Eazi Singer assures Patapaa of big gig in U.Kbullet
9 New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah &...bullet
10 Rootikal Swagger Weed smoking brings out the best in...bullet

Related Articles

Music Video Kofi Kinaata - Play
Mr Eazi Singer assures Patapaa of big gig in U.K
Ghana DJ Awards 2018 Organisers to honour Mark Okraku-Mantey
New Music Pauli-B - Can’t Kill MySelf (Prod. by Dr Ray)
WATCH Stonebwoy removes Zylofon Music logo from “Tomorrow” video featuring Lydia Forson
MMC Live Patapaa wins Most Popular Song award at MMC Live concert
Music Video Adi Virgo - The List
Kelvyn Boy Singer reveals he want to collaborate with Angélique Kidjo
New Music Flowking Stone - Shake For Daddy feat. Patapaa (Prod. by WillisBeatz)
Rootikal Swagger Weed smoking brings out the best in me - Singer opens up

Top Videos

1 Music Video Stonebwoy - Tomorrowbullet
2 Video Kofi Kinaata - Playbullet
3 Video Strongman - Life Freestylebullet
4 Video Vanilla Karr - Odo Yewu feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
5 Video Tic Tac - Pene Mame feat. KiDibullet
6 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet
7 Video Adi Virgo - The Listbullet
8 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
9 Music Video DahRealDude - I Get It feat. Lil Burna &...bullet
10 Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpongbullet

Music

Adi Virgo - The List 
Music Video Adi Virgo - The List
Kelvin Boy
Kelvyn Boy Singer reveals he want to collaborate with Angélique Kidjo
Flowking Stone - Shake For Daddy feat. Patapaa (Prod. by WillisBeatz)
New Music Flowking Stone - Shake For Daddy feat. Patapaa (Prod. by WillisBeatz)
Teephlow
“Thank You Tour” Teephlow tours Central Region after VGMA 2018 win