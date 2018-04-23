Patapaa wins 'Most Popular Song' award at MMC Live

news

The 2018 edition of Music Magic Comedy live concert was held at the National Theater in Accra.

It was the third edition of the show packed with a good dose of Music, Magic and Comedy.

‘One Corner’ hit maker, Patapaa who recently lost the Song of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been rewarded at MMC Live concert.

Patapaa Amisty who thrilled the audience with his performance for the other artist to continue, received an award from Huawei as the Most Popular Song of the year after his performance.

The Agona Swedru-based artiste was awarded a Huawei phone last night at the National Theatre for his song ‘One Corner’ which has gone viral in Ghana and other countries.

Presenting the award, the host of the programme, DKB said the prize was given to Patapaa for his ‘One Corner’ which was the ‘most popular’ song last year.

The show was aimed at bringing artists closer to their fans for quality entertainment. The just-ended event brought more excitement with a performance from renowned comedians Jacinta and DKB with a musical performance from king Promise and Samini.

Filled with laughter and boundless excitement the show for the first time hosted world acclaimed magician and Mentalist Larry Soffer from South Africa also performed live on stage engaging the audience.

The show started at 7:00pm promote at the main auditorium of the Ghana National Theater in Accra.

