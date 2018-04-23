Who is Fancy Gadam? - Patapaa quizzes

news

Musician Patapaa has fired back at fellow musician Fancy Gadam for asking him to 'go and hang himself' if he has issues with his win at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Fancy Gadam beat Pataapa to win the VGMA 2018 'Song of the Year' award with his major single, titled "Total Cheat" featuring Sarkodie.

A few hours after the awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre was over, Patapaa expressed his disappointment in the Charterhouse Ghana Limited, the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, for handing the award to Fancy Gadam.

He also alleged that Fancy Gadam only won the award because he paid organisers of the awards, Charterhouse Productions.

But, in a rebuttal, Fancy described Patapaa as 'talentless and a joker'.

Responding to this, Patapaa claims he doesn't know Fancy Gadam and that his song, "Total Cheat", wouldn't have been popular had it not been Sarkodie.

“Who is Fancy Gadam? I don’t even know him, had it not be Sarkodie who would have heard of his song?" he told Class FM.

"My song was everywhere and was on the lips of everyone around the globe, if we say talent, talent is not about Sarkodie being on your song to make you win the award, is because of Sarkodie that’s why Fancy won that award,” he added.