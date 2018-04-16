Go and die if you don't understand - Fancy Gadam tells Patapaa

news

Afrobeats artiste Fancy Gadam has fired shots at fellow artiste Patapaa for claiming that he didn't deserve the "Song of the Year" award at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Fancy Gadam, known in real life as Ahjmed Mujahid Bello, beat Pataapa, the category favourite, to win the accolade with his major single, titled "Total Cheat" featuring Sarkodie.

Immediately after the winner of the category was announced at the ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, Patapaa got furious and stormed out of the auditorium.

He later granted an interview where he chastised Chaterhouse, the organisers of the VGMA, for giving the award to Fancy Gadam.

He said organizers of the awards should not have nominated him if they knew he was not going to win, adding that his song was obviously the most popular song in the year under review and Fancy Gadam did not deserve it.

He also alleged that Fancy Gadam only won the award because he paid organizers of the awards, Charterhouse Productions.

But in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, Fancy Gadam said in pidgin, “if I win and you no feel, massa go hang yourself”.

He claimed that the allegation was baseless. "Total lies," he said, adding that his song would not have been nominated if it wasn't a contender in the category.

He also found it absurd that Patapaa thought he was the only person who could have won the award when he was not more popular than the other nominees.

Patapaa’s anger, for Fancy Gadam, is needless. He advised the artiste to move beyond this year because “if this year is Fancy Gadam’s year, next year can be your year, so you for no vex.”

He later released a video on Instagram where he indirectly shaded him and asked him to "go and die" if he doesn't understand.

