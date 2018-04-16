Home > Entertainment > Music >

Go and die if you don't understand - Fancy Gadam tells Patapaa


VGMA Aftermath Fancy Gadam fires back at Patapaa; "go and die if you don't understand"

Fancy Gadam has fired shots at fellow artiste Patapaa for claiming that he didn't deserve the "Song of the Year" award at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Afrobeats artiste Fancy Gadam has fired shots at fellow artiste Patapaa for claiming that he didn't deserve the "Song of the Year" award at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Fancy Gadam, known in real life as Ahjmed Mujahid Bello, beat Pataapa, the category favourite, to win the accolade with his major single, titled "Total Cheat" featuring Sarkodie.

Immediately after the winner of the category was announced at the ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, Patapaa got furious and stormed out of the auditorium.

He later granted an interview where he chastised Chaterhouse, the organisers of the VGMA, for giving the award to Fancy Gadam.

He said organizers of the awards should not have nominated him if they knew he was not going to win, adding that his song was obviously the most popular song in the year under review and Fancy Gadam did not deserve it.

play

READ MORE: Angry Patapaa storms out of 2018 VGMA after losing out to Fancy Gadam

He also alleged that Fancy Gadam only won the award because he paid organizers of the awards, Charterhouse Productions.

But in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, Fancy Gadam said in pidgin, “if I win and you no feel, massa go hang yourself”.

He claimed that the allegation was baseless. "Total lies," he said, adding that his song would not have been nominated if it wasn't a contender in the category.

He also found it absurd that Patapaa thought he was the only person who could have won the award when he was not more popular than the other nominees.

Patapaa’s anger, for Fancy Gadam, is needless. He advised the artiste to move beyond this year because “if this year is Fancy Gadam’s year, next year can be your year, so you for no vex.”

He later released a video on Instagram where he indirectly shaded him and asked him to "go and die" if he doesn't understand.

Watch below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

VGMA 2018: TV3 apologizes for ‘loss in transmission’ just when Nana Aba was on stage VGMA 2018 TV3 apologizes for ‘loss in transmission’ just when Nana Aba was on stage
King Promise: People are mocking singer for losing 5 awards at VGMA 2018 King Promise People are mocking singer for losing 5 awards at VGMA 2018
VGMA2018: TV3 cuts live feed immediately Nana Aba comes on stage to present award VGMA2018 TV3 cuts live feed immediately Nana Aba comes on stage to present award
VGMA 2018 winners: Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete list of winners VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete list of winners
VGMA2018: Wild over Praye: fans are sent into overdrive following performance at VGMA VGMA2018 Wild over Praye: fans are sent into overdrive following performance at VGMA
WATCH: Akosua Agyapong, Efya, MzVee, Adina pay teary tribute to late Ebony at VGMA 2018 WATCH Akosua Agyapong, Efya, MzVee, Adina pay teary tribute to late Ebony at VGMA 2018

Recommended Videos

Video: Shatta Rako - Mic Check Video Shatta Rako - Mic Check
Music Video: E.L - Overdose Music Video E.L - Overdose
Audio: Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrow



Top Articles

1 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete...bullet
2 Patapaa Angry singer storms out of 2018 VGMA after losing out to Fancy...bullet
3 WATCH Akosua Agyapong, Efya, MzVee, Adina pay teary tribute to late...bullet
4 VGMA 2018 Teephlow wins first ever VGMA awardbullet
5 WATCH Ebony Reigns sets new record at VGMA 2018bullet
6 King Promise People are mocking singer for losing 5 awards at...bullet
7 VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta...bullet
8 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others...bullet
9 VGMA Sarkodie, Nasty C, Joe Mettle, Tiwa Savage, others...bullet
10 VIDEO Watch Sarkodie’s glorious 16 minutes performance...bullet

Related Articles

Motherhood Yvonne Nelson shares cute photo of her breastfeeding her daughter on social media
Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju men
Sad News Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with bruises
Shocking John Cena sparks concern with cryptic message after shock split from fiancee Nikki Bella
VGMA 2018 Angry Patapaa accuses VGMA board of taking “stupid money” to rob him
Patapaa Angry singer storms out of 2018 VGMA after losing out to Fancy Gadam
VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete list of winners
VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King Promise likely to win
Bisa K’dei Highlife artiste break silence on VGMA nomination
Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018

Top Videos

1 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
2 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
3 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
4 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet
5 Video Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazibullet
6 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
7 Music Video E.L - Overdosebullet
8 Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
9 Audio Sarkodie - Wake Up Call (Road Safety) feat. Benjibullet
10 Video KiDi - Adiepenabullet

Music

VGMA 2018 Ebony posthumously wins artiste of the year
#VGMA2018 Praye reunite at VGMA; lit up stage with amazing performance
VGMA2018 Samini beats Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to win Dancehall song of the year
Shatta Rako - Mic Check
Music Video Shatta Rako - Mic Check