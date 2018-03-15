news

CEO of Ruff Town Records, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet has taken a swipe at Ghanaian artistes who are demanding monetary consideration from the late Ebony's management before they perform at her forthcoming tribute concert slated for March 23, 2018, Ghanafuo.com reports.

Bullet took to Facebook to tag such artistes as hypocrites on the basis that they were the same artistes who vehemently proclaimed their love for the departed songstress at her one week memorial event held last month, and was therefore expecting them to perform at her upcoming tribute concert gratuitously.

"Some of our Ghanaian artistes are very hypocrite, you came to Ebony's one week observation because the numbers were there and again it was being telecast live on air so some of you came there to use the platform.

Now you're asking me to pay you for her tribute concert. I thought you loved her as you claimed on stage at her one week. This is pure hypocrisy. Big thanx to every artistes who has decided to support us. We are grateful," his post read.

Ruff Town Records, in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGHA), Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Kasapreko Company Limited, will organize the said tribute concert for the late Ebony Reigns on the eve of the day slated for her final funeral rites.

The event will be held at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, and according to organizers, it is being held to honour Ebony who has contributed sufficiently to the progress of Ghana's music industry.

The artistes confirmed to grace the stage include Sarkodie, Becca, Stonebwoy, R2Bees, Edem, Kofi Kinaata and Efya. The others are Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Teephlow, among others.

The final funeral rites and burial service for the late Ebony will be held the following day, March 24 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.