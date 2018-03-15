Home > Entertainment > Music >

Bullet slams artistes over Ebony Reigns tribute concert


Tribute concert Bullet bashes artistes for demanding performance fee for Ebony's tribute concert

Bullet has taken a swipe at Ghanaian artistes who are demanding monetary consideration from the Late Ebony's management before they perform at her forthcoming tribute concert.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

CEO of Ruff Town Records, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet has taken a swipe at Ghanaian artistes who are demanding monetary consideration from the late Ebony's management before they perform at her forthcoming tribute concert slated for March 23, 2018, Ghanafuo.com reports.

Bullet took to Facebook to tag such artistes as hypocrites on the basis that they were the same artistes who vehemently proclaimed their love for the departed songstress at her one week memorial event held last month, and was therefore expecting them to perform at her upcoming tribute concert gratuitously.

"Some of our Ghanaian artistes are very hypocrite, you came to Ebony's one week observation because the numbers were there and again it was being telecast live on air so some of you came there to use the platform.

Now you're asking me to pay you for her tribute concert. I thought you loved her as you claimed on stage at her one week. This is pure hypocrisy. Big thanx to every artistes who has decided to support us. We are grateful," his post read.

play

READ MORE: "Thank you for your criticisms" - Zylofon Media boss to Ghanaians

Ruff Town Records, in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGHA), Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Kasapreko Company Limited, will organize the said tribute concert for the late Ebony Reigns on the eve of the day slated for her final funeral rites.

The event will be held at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, and according to organizers, it is being held to honour Ebony who has contributed sufficiently to the progress of Ghana's music industry.

The artistes confirmed to grace the stage include Sarkodie, Becca, Stonebwoy, R2Bees, Edem, Kofi Kinaata and Efya. The others are Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, Teephlow, among others.

The final funeral rites and burial service for the late Ebony will be held the following day, March 24 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Nana Appiah Mensah: "Thank you for your criticisms" - Zylofon Media boss to Ghanaians Nana Appiah Mensah "Thank you for your criticisms" - Zylofon Media boss to Ghanaians
Tribute to Ebony Reigns: Ebony Reigns' record label mates pay sad tribute to her in new video Tribute to Ebony Reigns Ebony Reigns' record label mates pay sad tribute to her in new video
Music Video: Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale
Zylofon Media: Entertainment outfit bans Willi Roi from Zylofon FM Zylofon Media Entertainment outfit bans Willi Roi from Zylofon FM
New Music: Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando (Prod. by B'Cole) New Music Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando (Prod. by B'Cole)
Music Video: Noble Nketsiah - Meto (I Will Sing) feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine Music Video Noble Nketsiah - Meto (I Will Sing) feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to Ebony Reigns Music Video Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to Ebony Reigns
Music Video: Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale
Video: Noble Nketsiah - Meto feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine Video Noble Nketsiah - Meto feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine



Top Articles

1 Zylofon Media Entertainment outfit bans Willi Roi from Zylofon FMbullet
2 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
3 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
4 Ghud Music Charts Top 10 most played songs of first week of Marchbullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 Asamoah Gyan Footballer breaks silence on Stonebwoy-Zylofon...bullet
7 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018bullet
8 Zylofon saga Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns...bullet
9 Tribute to Ebony Reigns Ebony Reigns' record label mates...bullet
10 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte...bullet

Related Articles

Music Video Temple & Yaw P - Did!
RuffTown Records Label to launch Ebony’s new album despite her demise
Nana Appiah Mensah "Thank you for your criticisms" - Zylofon Media boss to Ghanaians
Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale
Tribute to Ebony Reigns Ebony Reigns' record label mates pay sad tribute to her in new video
Zylofon Media Entertainment outfit bans Willi Roi from Zylofon FM
New Music Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando (Prod. by B'Cole)
Music Video Noble Nketsiah - Meto (I Will Sing) feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine
WATCH Shatta Wale features Hajia4Real in "Bullet Proof" music video
Sammy Flex Radio host says he owes Ebony's manager no apology

Top Videos

1 Video Noble Nketsiah - Meto feat. Morris Babyface & Lemainebullet
2 Video Ebony - Asedabullet
3 Audio Sarkodie & B4Bonah - Sofo Mokobullet
4 Audio Sarkodie - Check Your Paybullet
5 Video Edem - Fie Fuorbullet
6 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee & Notnice...bullet
7 Stonebwoy's Audiobullet
8 Audio Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
9 Music Video Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to...bullet
10 Music Video Jinjah - Adakabullet

Music

Ghud Music
Ghud Music Your music data and chart hub
Edem - Fie Fuor
Music Video Edem - Fie Fuor
StoneBwoy
Stonebwoy-Zylofone Saga Zylofon Media did not contribute a penny to my album - singer
Stonebwoy is a selfish artist
Zylofon Saga Stonebwoy is a selfish artiste - Kumi Guitar