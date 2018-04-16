Did you vote? - Charterhouse quizzes Patapaa's fans

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Charterhouse Ghana Limited has finally replied Afrobeats performer Patapaa after he alleged he was robbed at this year's ceremony.

  Published:
Charterhouse Ghana Limited, the organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has finally replied Afrobeats performer Patapaa after he alleged he was robbed at this year's ceremony.

Their response comes after Patapaa and her fans dragged the event company in the mud for awarding the "Song of the Year" award to Fancy Gadam and claimed they were financially influenced.

READ MORE: Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete list of winners at VGMA 2018

George Quaye, the Head of Communication at Charter House, dismissed claims that the organisers were financially induced in the award of the "Song of the Year" category.

play

George Quaye, reacting to Patapaa’s allegations, told Class FM on Monday, 16 April, that the allegations were untrue.

He told show host Moro Awudu that: “It is unfortunate for Patapaa to suggest that there have been some kind of financial influence, that who influenced who? That the person influenced the public or the person influenced the academy or the person influenced the board because I don’t know who on the board anybody can influence, it’s not possible.

READ MORE: Patapaa storms out of 2018 VGMA after losing out to Fancy Gadam

“So at which point did who influence who? The only way you can influence the public is to probably buy credit for people to vote for you, that is about the only way you can influence anyone but aside that, I don’t know.”

A section of Ghanaians took to social media to criticise Charterhouse for not awarding the "Song of the Year" to Patapaa’s one corner song but Quaye quizzed “did you vote”?

