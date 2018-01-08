Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ephraim :  Musician announces first 2018 single “I Wanna Be Rich”, drops Jan. 12


Ephraim Musician announces first 2018 single “I Wanna Be Rich”, drops Jan. 12

Singer Ephraim set to drop first single of 2018 on Friday.

  • Published:
Ephraim play

Ephraim
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian Afrobeats, Highlife and Hiplife musician and record producer, Ephraim is poised to make an impact in 2018 with his first single.

The song, according to him, goes by the title “I Wanna Be Rich” featuring one of Ghana’s favourite rappers, Opanka.

play Ephraim's "I Wanna Be Rich" cover artwork

READ MORE: Opanka - Dada Ba (Prod. by Ephraim)

Explaining the concept of the song, the Quallo’s Production label frontman said: "People get to respect money than human beings. People would not even listen to me because I am not rich, not to talk of supporting my ideas.”

The song has been scheduled for release on Friday, January 12 and will be accompanied by a classic music video shot in James Town in Accra.

play Ephraim behind the scenes if upcoming single "I Wanna Be Rich".

READ MORE: Rapper Maccasio dominates YouTube Trending chart with “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez

“I Wanna Be Rich” is an Afrobeats jam with production credit to multiple-hitmaker, Willis Beatz.

“My fans should be expecting a different side of Ephraim,” the musician assured his loyal listeners.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Shatta Rako - Likkle Chat (Prod. by 1Kwame) New Music Shatta Rako - Likkle Chat (Prod. by 1Kwame)
New Music: O’BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx (Prod. by Showersebiem & Kaywa) New Music O’BKAY - Lemme Know feat. Kesse & Kurl Songx (Prod. by Showersebiem & Kaywa)
KiDi: Newcomer eyes award at 2018 VGMA KiDi Newcomer eyes award at 2018 VGMA
VVIP: Zeal, Wizkid perform "Ahomka Womu" and "Manya" together VVIP Zeal, Wizkid perform "Ahomka Womu" and "Manya" together
Who Is Who: Asamoah Gyan names his top three musicians in Ghana Who Is Who Asamoah Gyan names his top three musicians in Ghana
Maccasio: Rapper dominates YouTube Trending chart with “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez Maccasio Rapper dominates YouTube Trending chart with “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez

Recommended Videos

VIDEO: Zeal (VVIP) performs ‘Ahomka Womu’ and ‘Manya’ with Wizkid VIDEO Zeal (VVIP) performs ‘Ahomka Womu’ and ‘Manya’ with Wizkid
Video: Fancy Gadam - Customer feat. Patoranking Video Fancy Gadam - Customer feat. Patoranking
Music Video: M.anifest - Be My Woman ft. Mi Casa Music Video M.anifest - Be My Woman ft. Mi Casa



Top Articles

1 Photo The internet is freaking out over this Shatta Wale's look alikebullet
2 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
3 Man of God 'Shatta Wale will become a powerful evangelist' - prophet...bullet
4 Photo Fan has Shatta Wale’s face shaved into his head and it...bullet
5 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video...bullet
6 Music Video Maccasio - Dagomba Girl feat. Mugeez (R2Bees)bullet
7 The hit list! Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2017bullet
8 Pulse List Top 10 Ghanaian songs of June 2017bullet
9 Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
10 VVIP Zeal, Wizkid perform "Ahomka Womu" and "Manya"...bullet

Related Articles

KiDi Newcomer eyes award at 2018 VGMA
VVIP Zeal, Wizkid perform "Ahomka Womu" and "Manya" together
Who Is Who Asamoah Gyan names his top three musicians in Ghana
Maccasio Rapper dominates YouTube Trending chart with “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez
New Music Juni Hype - Duppy (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)
Man of God 'Shatta Wale will become a powerful evangelist' - prophet predicts
Photo The internet is freaking out over this Shatta Wale's look alike
Music Video Maccasio - Dagomba Girl feat. Mugeez (R2Bees)

Top Videos

1 Video Maccasio - Dagomba Girl feat. Mugeez (R2Bees)bullet
2 Video Fancy Gadam - Customer feat. Patorankingbullet
3 Music Video M.anifest - Be My Woman ft. Mi Casabullet
4 Music Video Flowking Stone - Beastbullet
5 Music Video Joyce Blessing - Boot 4 Boot ft. Obaapa Christybullet
6 VIDEO Zeal (VVIP) performs ‘Ahomka Womu’ and ‘Manya’ with Wizkidbullet
7 Music Video Sarkodie - Far Away ft. Korede Bellobullet
8 Video Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikalbullet
9 Music Video Sarkodie - Almightybullet
10 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet

Music

Juni Hype - Duppy (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)
New Music Juni Hype - Duppy (Prod. by Brainy Beatz)
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Vyrusky Radio & club DJ lists major shows and awards in 2017
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Singer breaks silence on 2017 CAF Awards no-show
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale "I will attend 2018 VGMA by hook or crook" - singer