Singer Ephraim set to drop first single of 2018 on Friday.
The song, according to him, goes by the title “I Wanna Be Rich” featuring one of Ghana’s favourite rappers, Opanka.
Explaining the concept of the song, the Quallo’s Production label frontman said: "People get to respect money than human beings. People would not even listen to me because I am not rich, not to talk of supporting my ideas.”
“I Wanna Be Rich” is an Afrobeats jam with production credit to multiple-hitmaker, Willis Beatz.
“My fans should be expecting a different side of Ephraim,” the musician assured his loyal listeners.