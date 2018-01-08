news

Ghanaian Afrobeats, Highlife and Hiplife musician and record producer, Ephraim is poised to make an impact in 2018 with his first single.

The song, according to him, goes by the title “I Wanna Be Rich” featuring one of Ghana’s favourite rappers, Opanka.

Explaining the concept of the song, the Quallo’s Production label frontman said: "People get to respect money than human beings. People would not even listen to me because I am not rich, not to talk of supporting my ideas.”

The song has been scheduled for release on Friday, January 12 and will be accompanied by a classic music video shot in James Town in Accra.

“I Wanna Be Rich” is an Afrobeats jam with production credit to multiple-hitmaker, Willis Beatz.

“My fans should be expecting a different side of Ephraim,” the musician assured his loyal listeners.